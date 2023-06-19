Donald Trump and Joe Biden Had Very Different Father's Day Messages

President Joe Biden and his potential 2024 election Republican rival Donald Trump both shared Father's Day messages on Sunday in their own unique styles.

On June 18, the president posted on Twitter a black and white photograph of himself and his family from when they were younger—wife Jill Biden and his three children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, and Beau, who died in 2015 aged 46—along with a message.

"Every day I feel blessed to be a dad and pop. From the Biden family to yours: Happy Father's Day, America," Biden wrote.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020. The pair both released Father's Day messages on social media on Sunday. JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The president has seven grandchildren via Hunter and Beau. Biden also had a one-year-old daughter Naomi, from his first marriage to Neilia Hunter Biden. The pair were both killed in a car crash in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1971.

On June 16, Biden released a statement praising fathers who "work tirelessly every day to build a better future for their families, devoting their lives to ensuring that their children are safe, supported, and empowered to pursue their dreams."

The president also praised his own father, Joseph Robinette Biden Sr., for teaching him "values early in life that continue to inspire me today."

Every day I feel blessed to be a dad and pop.



From the Biden family to yours: Happy Father's Day, America. pic.twitter.com/NgdsAOOD8g — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2023

In comparison, Trump, who is the favorite to clinch the GOP presidential nomination next year, didn't share any photographs of his five children on social media, nor did he mention his own father, and simply wrote "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!!!" on Truth Social.

Shortly after the Father's Day message, Trump reverted to his common tactic of using social media to hit out at the criminal investigations that have been launched against him, while continuing to claim the 2020 election was rigged.

"THEY DON'T GO AFTER THE PEOPLE WHO CHEATED IN THE ELECTION, THEY ONLY GO AFTER THE PEOPLE WHO REPORT ON, OR QUESTION, THE CHEATING," Trump wrote.

Elsewhere, the former president's real estate company The Trump Organization shared a more personal Father's Day message, tweeting a post featuring Eric Trump and his two young children, Eric "Luke" and Carolina.

"To the fathers who have given the world, and to those who deserve the world, we hope this day is filled with an abundance of love and joy. Happy #FathersDay from our Trump Organization family to yours," the tweet said.

To the fathers who have given the world, and to those who deserve the world, we hope this day is filled with an abundance of love and joy. Happy #FathersDay from our Trump Organization family to yours! pic.twitter.com/cC7KPMggKB — The Trump Organization (@Trump) June 18, 2023

In previous years, Trump has used his Father's Day message as an opportunity to go after his political enemies.

"Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, [Republicans in name only] and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together," Trump said in a 2021 statement.