Father's Day Mass Shooting as Several People Gunned Down During Celebration

News Mass Shooting Gun Shot Chicago

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire on families celebrating Father's Day in a neighborhood park—killing two people and injuring three more.

The mass shooting sparked chaos when shots rang out around 8:00 p.m. at the Wendell Smith Park in the Roseland area of Chicago, Illinois, near West 99th Street and South Princeton Avenue. Police say the shooter, who opened fire from a car, killed two men, aged 33 and 37, and wounded three other men, aged 19, 25, and 27, at the park, which is the home of an annual local Father's Day barbecue.

Chicago Police car
Chicago Police are investigating after a shooting left two dead and three others injured on Father's Day. Pictured: An archive image of a Chicago Police Department vehicle patrolling the streets back in 2018. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Witness to the latest incident told ABC7 that an altercation broke out before a volley of shots was fired. One woman, who requested anonymity, told the news channel she was with her family at the event when they heard dozens of shots. She and her relatives were forced to dive to the ground trying to seek cover. Residents told the Chicago Tribune they had heard around 100 rounds of gunfire. The vehicle involved in the incident was a gray Honda sedan, according to Fox News.

The 37-year-old victim was fatally shot in the head while the 33-year-old died after he was shot in the neck. The other victims were rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center and Roseland and Christ hospitals; the 27-year-old who was shot in the buttocks and shoulder is said to be in critical condition, while the remaining two victims were said to be in fair condition considering their injuries.

Commander Tyrone Pendarvis of Chicago Police Department issued a statement from the scene on Sunday night, with his briefing shared online by journalists, including Chicago Tribune reporter Jake Sheridan who posted the footage on Twitter.

Pendarvis said: "It's unfortunate today, that this occurred, because it was a fine day— people just enjoying their family activity. But violence prevailed in this city and it's unfortunate that five individuals were shot."

The incident came amid a spate of gun crime across the nation that has sparked a fierce debate about gun control, left politicians unable to answer how to address the problem, and led to multiple countries issuing travel warnings to their citizens considering visiting the U.S. Just last month, a Fox 32 news crew filming a segment on gun violence in Chicago was threatened by an armed man who pointed a gun at the camera during a live segment.

Newsweek has reached out to Chicago Police for further information and comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

