FBI Probe Into Alleged Racist Police 'Tip Of The Iceberg,' Says Amnesty

Allegations that numerous officers among a California police force sent racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit texts to one another are "just the tip of the larger iceberg" when it comes to issues of systemic racism among police forces in the U.S., human rights organization Amnesty has said.

Following the disclosure of documents showing that the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney are investigating 17 members of the Antioch Police Department (APD) who "may have violated the Racial Justice Act" over their alleged conduct, the independent watchdog told Newsweek America needed a "root and branch reform of its police forces."

The allegations come amid mounting concerns over systemic racism and the abuse of power among U.S. police forces, with deaths of Black individuals in police custody repeatedly being attributed to the unjustified use of force. Lamar Thorpe, Antioch's mayor, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he was "disgusted" by the texts, which "only culture creates."

According to two reports by the District Attorney's office, officers have been accused of sending text messages that admit to stopping Black people based on their race, and comparing Black people to "zoo" animals and "monkeys."

Amnesty has called for "root and branch reform" of U.S. police forces following reports that the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney are investigating 17 members of the APD who "may have violated the Racial Justice Act" over their alleged conduct.

While 17 members of APD—which oversees law enforcement in the city about 40 miles east of San Francisco—have been named, local reports say nearly a quarter of the force is on paid leave over the accusations. The district attorney said 45 or more officers may have been involved, suggesting even among the singular police force the allegations spread wider than first thought.

Reports, dated March 27 and 28, compiled by Larry Wallace, an inspector in the District Attorney's Office for Contra Costa County, recounted a selection of the text messages, stating the authority believed they demonstrated the officers' "racial bias and animus towards African Americans and other people of color," as well as "homophobic" and "sexually explicit language and photographs."

Wallace noted it was part of "an ongoing state and federal criminal investigation which may lead to further disclosures."

Texts the reports attributed to the APD officers include claims that Black people "all look the same" and were a "bunch of gorillas." They also accuse the officers of making repeated use of the n-word, including one officer who described one Black person as a "Thirsty n*****," "Donkey n*****" and "Panhandling n*****."

On June 22, 2020, less than a month after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, one officer is accused of texting a doctored photo of a Black man with his "penis exposed" sitting on Floyd's neck.

Responding to the allegations on April 13, Steve Ford, APD chief, said: "I condemn—in the strongest possible terms—the racially abhorrent content and incomprehensible behavior being attributed to members of the Antioch Police Department."

He went on to apologize on behalf of the force "for the hurt caused by this hateful speech" and pledged "to hold accountable the officers expressing racist or bigoted beliefs, biased insensitivity, and those boasting about harming members of the community."

However, human rights advocates say that rooting out officers found to have expressed racist beliefs does not address the wider, systemic issues facing police forces across the U.S.

Justin Mazzola, a researcher at Amnesty U.S.A., told Newsweek that the allegations were "not at all surprising—even when some were from officers of color," and that such accusations "are often just the tip of the larger iceberg."

In January, five Black officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were charged with second-degree murder following the death of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols in their custody, who had been assaulted. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While the Nichols' family attorney and the White House said it was another example of the experience of many Black people in the U.S., others have argued the case "seems to demolish" the narrative of police racism.

Human rights advocates say that rooting out officers found to have expressed racist beliefs does not address the wider, systemic issues facing police forces across the U.S.

Mazzola said that it was only through the release of documents by investigating authorities such as the Contra Costa District Attorney or lawsuits by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) "that the public becomes aware of just how pervasive and common these racist and discriminatory practices and beliefs are throughout law enforcement."

"With more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the country, it is easy to dismiss these revelations as only being the actions of one department or even a few officers of that department," he added.

Mazzola argued that police practices such as racial profiling and stop-and-frisk "often lead to the dehumanization of Black and brown communities these officers are sworn to serve and protect." When law enforcement sees a particular community as "perpetually suspect," it "brings out this type of behavior," he said.

The District Attorney's reports suggest the officers' alleged discriminatory views informed some of their law enforcement practices. Mazzola said that abuses of police power actualize racist views. In the case of Floyd, the white officer convicted of his murder had previously faced several complaints of using excessive force against people of color.

"The U.S.A. needs root and branch reform of its police forces and thorough and systemic re-evaluation of how we undertake policing in this country," Mazzola said.

He suggested on the level of individual police forces, improved vetting of officers during recruitment and better oversight and accountability would help "weed these officers out."

Mazzola noted the passage of the Justice in Policing Act—following the death of Floyd in 2020—would help change the policing system at a nationwide level, but added: "These provisions are just a start, in order to address these issues and get to the root of the problem we need reforms at all levels of policing—federal, state and local."

Newsweek approached the APD and the DOJ via email for comment on Wednesday.