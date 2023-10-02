Pilot Explaining Why You Shouldn't Be Scared to Fly on Plane Sparks Debate

A video of a pilot explaining why those with a fear of flying "have nothing to worry about" on a plane has gone viral on TikTok, garnering 1.2 million views at time of writing.

The clip was shared three days ago by airline pilot Jimmy Nicholson, who was also featured as the bachelor in Bachelor Australia back in 2021.

The latest video was shared as a follow-up to his previous viral clip back in August, which captured what he called "the worst turbulence I've ever felt" during a flight from Barcelona to Menorca on his honeymoon.

A caption shared with his recent video post says: "Worst turbulence I have ever experienced. Fear of flying? Let's break it down."

Nicholson said: "Turns out a few of you have a few questions, so I'll take this opportunity to answer this one here." He pointed to a comment overlaid on the screen, shared by another poster who wrote: "It's not turbulence that scares me, it's pilot error, or some kind of severe mechanical failure."

The pilot added: "To calm your nerves, let's look at the stats."

Stock images of a woman appearing scared on a flight (pictured left) and plane passengers holding onto the hand armrests of their seats (right).

Nicholson continued: "If you have a fear of flying you are not alone—25 percent of people do."

According to a June 2021 study in Frontiers in Psychology, the fear of flying is prevalent among around 10 to 40 percent of the industrialized world, which amounts to a median of about 25 percent.

According to an April 2019 study in the peer-reviewed journal Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance, the "fear of flying is one of the most common phobias" and "even though flight traffic has increased, there are new fears."

The study, which examined flight anxiety reported from 1986 to 2015, found that "turbulence, unknown sounds, and fear of terror attacks caused the most anxiety." More women reported being afraid of both flying and other situations compared to men, according to the study.

In the latest clip, Nicholson explained that "you have to fly every day for 25,214 years to experience an airline fatality."

According to a 2022 Airline Safety Performance Report released in March by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the air travel industry's 2022 fatality risk was reported to be 0.11.

This means that "on average, a person would need to take a flight every day for 25,214 years to experience a 100 percent fatal accident. This is an improvement over the five-year fatality rate (average of 22,116 years)."

"To put that into perspective," Nicholson said, the odds of dying in a car crash or dying from "falling out of bed at night" are far greater than the chance of death on a plane. So, "if you're scared of airplanes, you should be s*** scared of your car as well," the pilot noted.

According to a 2021 report by the National Safety Council, an American nonprofit safety advocate, the odds of dying in a motor vehicle crash was reported to be 1 in 93, while the chances of dying from a fall was found to be 1 in 98.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the U.S. "every second of every day," making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, every year, on average, 1,800 deaths of older adults result from falls, which "typically occur on floors, stairs, steps and from beds."

In the aforementioned safety report from the IATA, in 2022, there were five fatal accidents, which resulted in 158 fatalities on board.

Willie Walsh, IATA's director general, said in the report: "Accidents are rare in aviation. There were five fatal accidents among 32.2 million flights in 2022. That tells us that flying is among the safest activities in which a person can engage."

Nicholson said: "Airplanes are incredibly safe. You really have nothing to worry about when it comes to mechanical failures or pilot error."

Several TikTok users felt comforted by the pilot's explanation in the latest video.

Chrissy maree said: "i really appreciate your knowledge. i was flying recently and it helped me alot. thanks jimmy."

Heather wrote: "Best statistical example I've heard yet about flying. Makes me feel good. Thank you!!"

Claire Burgi said: "I always tell myself I'm more likely to die in a car accident as the plane is taking off."

Others were not as convinced, such as Jamie who said "Yes but there is still a chance [of dying on a plane]" and rafelle28 who said they're "Still terrified."

Monique Van Rensbu13 noted: "firstly, tell that to the 100s of people who have died in planes! secondly, my car cannot fall out of the sky!"

User @c63sq said: "Tell that to the people that have died in a plane crash."

Tahlia Edwards said: "I'm not scared of turbulence, I'm scared that it's actually something else more serious."

This video has not been independently verified.

