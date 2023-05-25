U.S.

Dumpster Fire Outside Ken Paxton's Office Shows 'Documents' on Fire

By
Texas Ken Paxton Fire

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking for the public's help in connection to a suspected arson attack after a fire broke out in a dumpster outside his office on Wednesday.

The Quorum Report editor Scott Braddock posted a video of what appears to be the same blaze with the caption "lots of paper, maybe some documents."

The Texas attorney general's office also tweeted surveillance footage as they asked for assistance in identifying "a person of interest in an arson" and for people to contact the Austin Fire Department if they have any information.

One of the videos, which has a timestamp of just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, shows a person walking on a loading dock next to the dumpster fire.

A second clip shows what appears to be a man in a white jacket walking in the same area before the fire breaks out.

"The person of interest is the individual that appears in a white jacket and some type of head covering in the video that does not have flames in it," the Texas attorney general's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2022. A fire broke out in a dumpster outside Paxton's office on May 24, 2023. Stefani Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC