Dumpster Fire Outside Ken Paxton's Office Shows 'Documents' on Fire

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking for the public's help in connection to a suspected arson attack after a fire broke out in a dumpster outside his office on Wednesday.

The Quorum Report editor Scott Braddock posted a video of what appears to be the same blaze with the caption "lots of paper, maybe some documents."

The Texas attorney general's office also tweeted surveillance footage as they asked for assistance in identifying "a person of interest in an arson" and for people to contact the Austin Fire Department if they have any information.

Lots of paper, maybe some documents on fire in the dumpster outside the Texas Attorney General's office #txlege pic.twitter.com/EJRmjEuITR — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) May 25, 2023

One of the videos, which has a timestamp of just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, shows a person walking on a loading dock next to the dumpster fire.

A second clip shows what appears to be a man in a white jacket walking in the same area before the fire breaks out.

We are looking to identify a person of interest in an arson. Please contact the Austin Fire Department if you have information that can help solve this crime. pic.twitter.com/Xb5MaWquSd — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) May 25, 2023

"The person of interest is the individual that appears in a white jacket and some type of head covering in the video that does not have flames in it," the Texas attorney general's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.