Five Dogs With No Interest at Rescue Shelter Finally Get Forever Homes

Five shelter dogs that received no interest from potential adopters have now found their perfect homes.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) in Colorado revealed the faces of five dogs who had not had a single visit since arriving at the shelter.

In a video on their TikTok page, Brady, Nala, Thor, Cinnamon, and Baloney Sandwich were featured in their kennels at the shelter.

Brady had been at the shelter for 11 days with no interest at all, while Thor had been waiting for a potential new family for 27 days, and Nala for 29.

"We have a great update," Cody Costa from HSPPR told Newsweek. "All five dogs have been adopted since the TikTok was posted."

Pictures of three of the dogs from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region who have now found their forever homes. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Millions of companion animals enter U.S. shelters each year. With so many pets looking for homes, it is no surprise that some have a tougher time than others finding the perfect home.

One rescue recently revealed how a shelter dog had been in their care for over 2,000 days, while heartbreaking footage shows another's sad expression after over 425 days of waiting for the perfect home.

The video of the five dogs broke hearts on TikTok where people shared their reactions in more than 1,700 comments.

"Wish I could have them all," said Annette. While Summer said: "Oh my god they're all so beautiful."

"If I ever walk to a shelter I don't know if I could stop myself from leaving with at least 10 dogs," said Konstantina.

HSPPR said that while heartbreaking, it is not rare to see dogs with no interest from potential adopters. "It is possible for pets in shelters across the country to not garner a lot of interest from a potential adopter," said Costa. "Luckily for HSPPR, our communities are extremely pet-friendly and do a great job adopting our pets looking for a new home."

Cinnamon and Baloney Sandwich who captured hearts in a video posted on the shelter's TikTok. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

He said that often the dogs that spend longer looking for a new home have more specific needs from a potential family.

"Some of our longer-stay pets tend to have special quirks that make specific homes better than others. For example, younger pets may need more active homes and older pets may like quieter, slower-paced homes," said Costa. "We do our best to match pets and households in hopes of fewer returns to the shelter."

For example, Thor is a high-energy dog who needs a home that could give him a lot of daily exercise, mental stimulation and support him with training. While nine-year-old pit bull Cinnamon was looking for a more relaxed, quieter home where she could spend her senior years.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.