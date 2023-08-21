Is Floodwater Toxic? Hilary Flooding Health Risks Explained

Former Category 4 hurricane Hilary has brought heavy rainfall to parts of the southwestern United States, causing extensive flooding in some areas. But what health risks does floodwater pose?

Hilary made landfall along the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico on Sunday morning as a tropical storm, before its center moved up through Southern California and Nevada.

The storm has continued to weaken and, early Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Hilary to a "post-tropical cyclone".

However, the latest NHC public advisory, issued at 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET Monday, said "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding" is expected over portions of the southwestern U.S. today.

A vehicle drives through a flooded road in Palm Springs, California, as former hurricane Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023. What health risks does floodwater pose? Mario Tama/Getty Images

Health Risks of Floodwater

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says floodwater can potentially expose people to infectious diseases, chemical hazards and injuries, depending on the situation.

While it clearly may not be feasible to completely avoid entering floodwater during a natural disaster, health authorities recommend staying out of it whenever possible.

Aside from the obvious drowning risk, floodwater may contain any number of hazards that are harmful to health, including:

Human and livestock waste, which contain pathogens that can cause disease

Household, medical and industrial hazardous waste

Coal ash waste that can contain carcinogenic compounds, such as arsenic, chromium, and mercury

Other contaminants that can result in illness

Downed power lines, which pose an electrocution risk

Objects that could cause physical injuries, such as glass or metal fragments

Wild or stray animals, such as rodents and snakes

Exposure to contaminated floodwater can lead to a variety of health problems, including wound infections, skin rash, gastrointestinal illness, tetanus and a bacterial blood infection known as leptospirosis.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself from possible contaminants in floodwater is to stay out of it.

But if you do come into contact with floodwater, the CDC recommends washing the exposed area with soap and clean water as soon as possible afterwards. If you do not have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.

Wash any clothes contaminated with floodwater in hot water and detergent before reusing them.

If you must enter floodwater, the CDC recommends wearing rubber boots, rubber gloves and goggles wherever possible.

Open wounds and rashes that are exposed to floodwater can become infected. If you want to reduce the chance of infection, cover them with a waterproof bandage, the CDC says. If a wound develops redness, swelling, or oozing, seek medical attention immediately.

Newsweek has contacted the CDC for comment by email.