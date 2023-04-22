Florida Couple Says They Were Shot at For Driving to Wrong Address

A Florida couple says someone shot at them after they pulled into the wrong driveway while delivering an Instacart grocery order earlier this month.

Waldes Thomas told local media outlet NBC 6 South Florida that he was delivering for the grocery service with his girlfriend Diamond D'arville accompanying him when they accidentally pulled into the wrong address mistaking it for a customer's home.

The Davie Police Department confirmed to NBC6 that a gun went off at a home, adding that there were no reported injuries in the incident.

Newsweek reached out to the Davie Police Department for comment and update on the incident via email on Saturday.

A Getty file photo of police tape at a crime scene. A Florida couple delivering groceries are victims of a wave of wrong place shootings, they say. Samantha Laurey/Getty Images

"It's just not right — even if you have a gun, I understand you're trying to protect your family, but you don't come outside shooting," D'arville said. "We're telling you what we're here, we're trying to leave and you're blocking us in, it could've just been on our way, and they made it bigger than what it was."

D'arville and Thomas are part of a disturbing national trend this month where multiple people have been shot for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A North Carolina 6-year-old and her parents were shot after their basketball rolled into a neighbor's yard and they went to get it. The suspect, 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary, of Gastonia, is accused of shooting Kinsley White and her parents Tuesday evening.

A Kansas City, Missouri teenager, Ralph Yarl, was shot after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house while he was attempting to pick up his siblings.

"He pulled into the driveway and rang the doorbell. The man in the home opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head," according to what his aunt wrote on his GoFundMe page. "My nephew fell to the ground, and the man shot him again."

Kaylin Gillis, a 20-year-old New York woman, was also shot and killed by a man after she pulled into his driveway by mistake. Kevin Monohan, 65, fired two shots as the car was pulling away. Tributes flooded social media for Gillis who loved ones called "a sweet girl with a kind heart and big smile."

In Texas, four cheerleaders were shot at when one of them mistakenly tried to get in the shooter's car. After Heather Roth realized her mistake, she went back to her friend's car. When she saw the man approaching, she rolled down the window to apologize. Roth said the man responded by pulling out a gun and shooting. Roth was injured and fellow cheerleader Payton Washington was struck twice, in the leg and back. Washington was flown to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

Gun violence continues to be one of the most divisive topics in the nation as lawmakers, gun-rights proponents and anti-violence groups disagree on how to curb the alarming rate of violence sweeping the United States. Last year, there were at least 639 mass shootings in the U.S.