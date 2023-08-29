U.S.

Florida Map Shows Hurricane Idalia's Massive Storm Surge

By
U.S. Florida Extreme weather Hurricanes Hurricane season

New maps showing storm surge predictions from Hurricane Idalia in Florida have begun to circulate online, with some calling the conditions life-threatening.

By Tuesday, Idalia had strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with some models predicting that it could reach Category 3 by the time it makes landfall. On its current path, the storm is expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning, with the center predicted to pass over the Cedar Key region to the north and heavy impacts felt as far south as Tampa Bay. The storm's development has been spurred on by unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, an effect of climate change.

On Tuesday morning, the Weather Channel took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a map of potential storm surge levels along the Florida coast, if the peak surge occurs at high tide. Storm surge occurs when ocean levels rise and push inland, posing potential flooding threats to those close to the coast.

"Peak storm surge from #Idalia is now expected to be 10-15 feet along the Big Bend," the Weather Channel's post read. "This is a life-threatening situation. Heed all warnings."

As the outlet noted, the most severe potential surge is predicted in the Big Bend region, the area where Florida's Gulf Coast curves west into the panhandle, where the center of Hurricane Idalia is expected to pass over. There, surge levels could reach as high as 10 to 15 feet.

Map Shows Hurricane Idalia Storm Surge
People ride a bicycle through a flooded street in Havana, Cuba, on August 29, 2023, during the passage of Tropical Storm Idalia. The storm strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and forecasters expect it to become extremely dangerous before making landfall on Wednesday in Florida. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty

Moving away from the Big Bend in either direction, projected surge levels taper off. Across the Tampa metropolitan area, surges could reach as high as 6 to 9 feet, with some regions further south reaching 4 to 7 feet. Down near Key West, the southernmost point in the state, surges of 1 to 3 feet are predicted.

On the other side of the state, the Atlantic coast in the Jacksonville region could also see surges of 1 to 3 feet, with slightly higher levels predicted further north near Charleston, South Carolina.

Taking to X for his own post, Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer and state fire marshal, urged residents to take the storm surge threats seriously.

"They're looking at catastrophic storm surge for #Idalia along the coast," Patronis wrote. "The storm is expected to produce surge of 15 feet [that's above land]. If your local officials call for an evacuation, you need to listen. Don't play games with your life. This is serious."

In a growing number of Florida counties, areas closest to the coast at an elevated storm surge risk, have seen mandatory evacuation orders issued.

Newsweek reached out to Florida emergency management officials via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC