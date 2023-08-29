Florida Map Shows Hurricane Idalia's Massive Storm Surge

New maps showing storm surge predictions from Hurricane Idalia in Florida have begun to circulate online, with some calling the conditions life-threatening.

By Tuesday, Idalia had strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with some models predicting that it could reach Category 3 by the time it makes landfall. On its current path, the storm is expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast by Wednesday morning, with the center predicted to pass over the Cedar Key region to the north and heavy impacts felt as far south as Tampa Bay. The storm's development has been spurred on by unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, an effect of climate change.

On Tuesday morning, the Weather Channel took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a map of potential storm surge levels along the Florida coast, if the peak surge occurs at high tide. Storm surge occurs when ocean levels rise and push inland, posing potential flooding threats to those close to the coast.

🚨Peak storm surge from #Idalia is now expected to be 10-15 feet along the Big Bend. This is a life-threatening situation. Heed all warnings.



The latest: https://t.co/k0RHGNYDJf pic.twitter.com/mo81GnE1cY — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 29, 2023

"Peak storm surge from #Idalia is now expected to be 10-15 feet along the Big Bend," the Weather Channel's post read. "This is a life-threatening situation. Heed all warnings."

As the outlet noted, the most severe potential surge is predicted in the Big Bend region, the area where Florida's Gulf Coast curves west into the panhandle, where the center of Hurricane Idalia is expected to pass over. There, surge levels could reach as high as 10 to 15 feet.

People ride a bicycle through a flooded street in Havana, Cuba, on August 29, 2023, during the passage of Tropical Storm Idalia. The storm strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and forecasters expect it to become extremely dangerous before making landfall on Wednesday in Florida. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty

Moving away from the Big Bend in either direction, projected surge levels taper off. Across the Tampa metropolitan area, surges could reach as high as 6 to 9 feet, with some regions further south reaching 4 to 7 feet. Down near Key West, the southernmost point in the state, surges of 1 to 3 feet are predicted.

On the other side of the state, the Atlantic coast in the Jacksonville region could also see surges of 1 to 3 feet, with slightly higher levels predicted further north near Charleston, South Carolina.

Taking to X for his own post, Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer and state fire marshal, urged residents to take the storm surge threats seriously.

They’re looking at catastrophic storm surge for #Idalia along the coast. The storm is expected to produce surge of 15 feet (that’s above land). If your local officials call for an evacuation, you need to listen. Don’t play games with your life. This is serious. — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) August 29, 2023

"They're looking at catastrophic storm surge for #Idalia along the coast," Patronis wrote. "The storm is expected to produce surge of 15 feet [that's above land]. If your local officials call for an evacuation, you need to listen. Don't play games with your life. This is serious."

In a growing number of Florida counties, areas closest to the coast at an elevated storm surge risk, have seen mandatory evacuation orders issued.

Newsweek reached out to Florida emergency management officials via email for comment.