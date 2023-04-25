U.S.

Florida Police Pension Sues First Republic After Losing $600K on Stock

By
U.S. Florida Police Banks Economy

A Florida police pension fund filed a lawsuit against First Republic Bank this week after the fund lost over $600,000 in stocks.

On Tuesday morning, lawyers for the City of Hollywood Police Officers Pension Fund filed a class action lawsuit in the District Court in the Northern District of California against the First Republic Bank alleging that the bank "misrepresented the strength of the Company's balance sheet, liquidity, and position in the market."

"Among other things, the Defendants understated and concealed the magnitude of the risks facing the Company's business model that would result from any decision by the Federal Reserve System (the 'Fed') raising the federal funds rate, thereby undermining the value of the Company's loan and securities portfolios and liquidity," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit came shortly after First Republic Bank reported a loss of $102 billion in the first quarter of the year. During that time, First Republic Bank had a decrease of 58 percent in depositors and also said that it planned to cut a quarter of its workforce, Reuters reported.

First Republic Bank New York
A person walks past a First Republic Bank branch in Manhattan, on April 24, 2023. A Florida police pension fund filed a lawsuit against First Republic Bank on April 25, 2023, which reported a loss of $102 billion in the first quarter of the year. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The lawsuit includes a list of shares that the City of Hollywood Police Officer Pension Fund purchased and sold in the First Republic Bank. The purchase of shares was made by the pension fund on November 16, 2021, July 11, 2022, July 22, 2022, and August 5, 2022. The pension fund then sold shares on February 2, 2022, and October 25, 2022.

Newsweek analyzed the shares purchased and sold and determined that the City of Hollywood Police Officer Pension Fund lost over $611,000.

Newsweek reached out to lawyers for the pension fund via email for comment.

Earlier this year, the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sparked widespread concerns about the economy and a possible larger fallout.

Read more

"We're not over bank failures, but depositors haven't had a crisis," billionaire investor Warren Buffet said this month.

The lawsuit filed by the pension fund mentioned the collapse of SVB and said, "On this news, the price of First Republic common stock declined by an astonishing $83.79 per share, or more than 72% over three trading sessions, from a closing price of $115.00 per share on March 8, 2023, to a closing price of $31.21 per share on March 13, 2023."

"Critically, the 2020 Annual Report downplayed and concealed the likelihood and extent of the risks posed to the Company by potential increases to interest rates, any related changes in deposit mix, and resulting deposit outflow," the lawsuit added.

First Republic Bank declined to comment after Newsweek reached out via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC