Fluffy Kitten and Dog Becoming 'Soulmates' in 24 Hours Shown in Viral Clip

Despite the popular belief that cats and dogs are the worst of enemies, the two can actually get along very well, and even form a special bond when introduced properly.

A dog called MJ and his little cat sister, Taylor, have melted hearts all over the internet after a video of their unusual friendship went viral on social media earlier this year. In the clip, shared on TikTok in June by the pets' owner, under the username @stevetheboxer, the boxer and the kitten can be seen snuggling up to each other, just one day after their first meeting. It reassured the poster, who was worried they wouldn't get along.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "We were worried the kitten wouldn't like the dogs, this was 24 hours later."

A dog cuddling a cat in a basket. An unusual canine-feline relationship has melted hearts all over the internet. Getty Images

If you are bringing a cat or a dog home where you already have a pet, you should take some precautions, and ensure that both animals have enough time to get to know each other.

The Animal Humane Society says, at first, you should ensure that your pets have a sanctuary free from each other that they can consider a safe space. You should keep them apart for the first few days, and feed them at opposite sides of a closed door.

"The idea is to teach them to associate the presence of the other pet with pleasant things, such as food. With each feeding, move their food bowls a little closer to the closed door. Continue this process until each pet can eat calmly right next to the door," the society's website says.

After teaching your pets some basic commands, and they can eat calmly at opposite sides of the door, you can start with the face-to-face meetings, and reward them with treats when they behave. Repeat this process until they are used to each other.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 557,000 views and more than 43,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Tonya Love, commented: "Looks like true love for both." And Ashley Stocker posted: "That's because boxers are amazing." FonziesFarm added: "So precious! These are the cutest bonds!"

NaturalStateGirl wrote: "Nothing like a big dog & little kitten to melt your heart! BFF [best friends forever] within 24 hours!! They couldn't resist that baby!" And firefliesNwhiskey commented: "That's his baby now. You don't have a kitten."

Another user, Mari V542, posted: "The kitty DOESN'T LIKE the doggie THE KITTY LOOOVES THE DOGGIE. Precious CUTIES."

Newsweek reached out to @stevetheboxer for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

