Former Trump Advisor Sends Law Schools 'Warning Letter' Over SCOTUS Ruling

A campaign group headed by Stephen Miller, formerly a senior advisor to Donald Trump in the White House, has written to "the deans of 200 law schools" threatening them with legal action if they violate Thursday's Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action in college admissions.

The decision was in response to two cases brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a non-profit led by right-wing legal activist Edward Blum, against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

This week, the Supreme Court also ruled against President Biden's student debt relief plan, and in favor of a website designer refusing to design same-sex wedding websites, infuriating liberal activists. In response, some Democrats are urging Biden to expand the Supreme Court, though the president is currently resisting.

File photo of former White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller from July 11, 2021.

Miller, who served as senior advisor to the former president between 2017-21, is now president of America First Legal, a group that claims to be "turning the tables on the radical activist left."

In a video released in response to the ruling, he said: "Stephen Miller here, president of America First legal. Today, we sent a warning letter to the deans of 200 law schools around America telling them they must obey the Supreme Court's ruling striking down illegal racial discrimination and affirmative action.

"If they try to violate, bypass, circumvent, subvert or otherwise program around that ruling, we are going to take them to court!"

"If they try to violate, circumvent, bypass, subvert or otherwise program around that ruling, we are going to take them to court, we are going to hold them to account."

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion announced on Thursday that affirmative practice violates the Equal Protection Clause. However, liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the court had "detached itself from this country's actual past and present experiences" with the ruling.

In May, America First Legal suggested it would initiate legal action against Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, after the beer brand angered conservative activists by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The group urged shareholders from Anheuser-Busch, "or other companies that are promoting transgender, LGBTQ, and PRIDE products" to get in touch, triggering speculation about a class action lawsuit.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the group launched radio ads accusing the Biden administration, and progressives more generally, of racially discriminating against white people.

It said: "Joe Biden put white people last in line for Covid relief funds. Kamala Harris said disaster aid should go to non-white citizens first. Liberal politicians block access to medicine based on skin color."

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida in September 2022, Harris commented about "our lowest income communities and our communities of color" being "most impacted by these extreme conditions" around the world. An AP fact check concluded the claim that Harris said "Hurricane Ian relief will be distributed based on race" was "false," as she was speaking in general terms and not about the government response to the latest disaster.