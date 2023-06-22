Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Trades Blows With Kari Lake's Campaign

Jenna Ellis, who once served as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, became involved in a heated online exchange with Kari Lake's campaign Twitter account following a tweet on Thursday night.

The back-and-forth began after Ellis posted an article from People magazine citing anonymous sources who claimed Lake has become a frequent guest at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate while vying to be his running mate for his 2024 presidential run.

"She's couch-surfing at her friend's house like a bum college dropout," Ellis tweeted.

Although she was a senior legal adviser on Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, Ellis has recently come under fire from Trump supporters due to positive remarks she's made about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is shown in national polls to be Trump's top opponent for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Her recent comment about Lake prompted further attacks from fellow conservatives like Caitlyn Jenner and far-right activist Laura Loomer, as well as from Lake's camp.

In this combination image, Kari Lake pictured in Arizona and Jenna Ellis appears as a guest during a taping of "Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens on August 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. Ellis and Lake's campaign Twitter account have been exchanging insults on Twitter. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images; Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

"We see you've entered the 'school girl gossip' part of your meltdown," a message from Kari Lake War Room, the official campaign account for the former Arizona Governor candidate, read in response to Ellis.

"Yet, here you are, not denying it and so triggered. Need this, Caroline?" Ellis wrote in a tweet that contained a GIF of a book with a message reading "burn book" on the cover while seemingly addressing Caroline Wren, Lake's senior adviser.

Ellis then added in another tweet, "From what wing of the AZ governor's mansion did you tweet this?"

Lake has made numerous failed efforts at challenging the results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. She lost that race to Democrat Katie Hobbs but has since made claims without evidence that the election was rigged against her.

"Jenna, We stopped by to enjoy your well-deserved ratio," Kari Lake War Room wrote of the "burn book" tweet. "Full credit to you. Very entertaining."

She's couch-surfing at her friend's house like a bum college dropout. 😂https://t.co/V0RngSxxGe — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 22, 2023

Loomer came to Lake's support, tweeting that the failed gubernatorial candidate "is on the list to possibly be VP."

"Trump keeps @KariLake close because she is loyal and effective," Loomer tweeted, before adding an insult about Ellis' divorce.

Jenner, a conservative media personality, also weighed in with disparaging comments about Ellis.

"Many say she's a disgraced, outcasted, grifter. Moreover, it appears she does more harm for our movement than good from her sleepy shady tactics of attacking good God loving conservatives. Keep it up @KariLakeWarRoom she loves the attention she gets from us but sometimes just can't help myself!" Jenner tweeted.

