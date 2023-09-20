Foster Puppy Caught Being the 'Only Morning Person' Melts Hearts

Dogs are similar to humans in a lot of ways—they may not be able to speak, but that doesn't stop them from having interesting personalities.

Gelato, a husky, has recently been described as a "morning person" in a viral TikTok video. He appears to be energized and eager to start the day, while his canine companions couldn't look more different.

The clip, shared by @lifewithsnowdogs, shows Gelato bursting with energy as he waits for Samy, his foster carer to let him out of his crate. The other two huskies just continue to snooze. To view the clip, click here.

Samy added the following text to the clip: "When only the new foster dog is a morning person."



It seems like the other two dogs aren't the only ones who would prefer a lie-in. In fact, one in seven Americans say they're not morning people, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Evolution Fresh for Better Breakfast Month.

The results also found that 26 percent of 2,000 Americans haven't got time to whip up breakfast in the morning. And those who aren't early risers would rather sleep than make breakfast.

It seems like Leo, the three-year-old dog in the video, feels the same as he looks extremely comfortable lying on his back with his paws in the air during the clip.

The adorable video had garnered 202,400 views and 27,400 likes at the time of writing. Other dog owners have commented to state whether their dog is an early bird or a night owl.

One user said: "My dog legit lays in bed [until] 10-12 then comes when she's ready to eat. If I try to get her up before that she just finds another sleep spot."

Another user said: "I have 8 dogs. 3 are morning dogs. they rest are night owls lol."

"Both my dogs are any time of the day dogs. Gotta get up at 12am to pee ? Oh it's time to get up right ??!" said another.

A file photo of a husky lying on a bed. A foster puppy has been caught on camera ready to seize the day. MilicaStankovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In September, Newsweek reached out to a vet to find out what owners can do to ensure their furry friend has a good night's sleep. Veterinarian Shannon Barrett provided the following tips:

Make sure they have a comfortable sleeping area

Stick to the same nightly routine

Provide plenty of physical and mental stimulation

"Just like us, dogs need to expend their energy during the day," Barrett, from Charleston, South Carolina, told Newsweek. "Regular walks, playtime, and physical activities help to tire them out, making it easier for them to settle down at night."

Newsweek reached out to @lifewithsnowdogs for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.