Funny

Foster Puppy Caught Being the 'Only Morning Person' Melts Hearts

By
Funny Dogs Siberian husky

Dogs are similar to humans in a lot of ways—they may not be able to speak, but that doesn't stop them from having interesting personalities.

Gelato, a husky, has recently been described as a "morning person" in a viral TikTok video. He appears to be energized and eager to start the day, while his canine companions couldn't look more different.

The clip, shared by @lifewithsnowdogs, shows Gelato bursting with energy as he waits for Samy, his foster carer to let him out of his crate. The other two huskies just continue to snooze. To view the clip, click here.

Samy added the following text to the clip: "When only the new foster dog is a morning person."

@lifewithsnowdogs

Life with a foster puppy 🏃🏻‍♀️ 💨 #huskyrescue

♬ original sound - Samy & the Snow Dogs

It seems like the other two dogs aren't the only ones who would prefer a lie-in. In fact, one in seven Americans say they're not morning people, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Evolution Fresh for Better Breakfast Month.

The results also found that 26 percent of 2,000 Americans haven't got time to whip up breakfast in the morning. And those who aren't early risers would rather sleep than make breakfast.

It seems like Leo, the three-year-old dog in the video, feels the same as he looks extremely comfortable lying on his back with his paws in the air during the clip.

The adorable video had garnered 202,400 views and 27,400 likes at the time of writing. Other dog owners have commented to state whether their dog is an early bird or a night owl.

One user said: "My dog legit lays in bed [until] 10-12 then comes when she's ready to eat. If I try to get her up before that she just finds another sleep spot."

Another user said: "I have 8 dogs. 3 are morning dogs. they rest are night owls lol."

"Both my dogs are any time of the day dogs. Gotta get up at 12am to pee ? Oh it's time to get up right ??!" said another.

Husky
A file photo of a husky lying on a bed. A foster puppy has been caught on camera ready to seize the day. MilicaStankovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In September, Newsweek reached out to a vet to find out what owners can do to ensure their furry friend has a good night's sleep. Veterinarian Shannon Barrett provided the following tips:

  • Make sure they have a comfortable sleeping area
  • Stick to the same nightly routine
  • Provide plenty of physical and mental stimulation

"Just like us, dogs need to expend their energy during the day," Barrett, from Charleston, South Carolina, told Newsweek. "Regular walks, playtime, and physical activities help to tire them out, making it easier for them to settle down at night."

Newsweek reached out to @lifewithsnowdogs for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC