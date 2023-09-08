Top Ways To Ensure Your Dog Has the Best Night's Sleep, From a Vet

Some dogs may be happy to fall asleep just about anywhere after a day of causing mayhem and destruction, but fussier pups might be a little more demanding.

Veterinarian Shannon Barrett has told Newsweek that "establishing healthy canine sleep habits improves nighttime rest," and can even help to improve a dog's mood and overall health.

The amount of sleep a dog requires will vary depending on breed and age, as puppies and senior dogs typically need more rest than younger ones. Dogs will sleep on average 12 hours in a 24-hour period, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), so they certainly need to be comfortable when they settle down for a well-earned snooze.

Barrett, from Charleston, South Carolina, has shared her tips for ensuring that dogs wake up feeling well-rested, and equally as important, that owners can enjoy an undisturbed sleep too.

Provide Plenty of Daily Exercise and Stimulation

To get a good night's sleep, a dog needs to expend all its energy throughout the day, which is why Barrett recommended giving them plenty of exercise and enrichment. An active lifestyle is sure to burn off all their excess energy, which means they're not desperate to play when it's time to unwind.

"Just like us, dogs need to expend their energy during the day," she told Newsweek. "Regular walks, playtime, and physical activities help to tire them out, making it easier for them to settle down at night."

A dog's exercise requirement is highly dependent on their breed and age, so owners of high-energy dogs will need to do far more activity to tire them out. The AKC notes that border collies, Dalmatians, Dobermans, greyhounds, and vizslas are all very active breeds and will typically need more exercise to keep them satisfied.

But, running round in circles won't be enough, as Barrett adds that "mental stimulation is just as important." Keeping their legs moving will tire them out physically, but dogs should also be mentally satiated to sleep properly.

"Training sessions, puzzle toys, or new tricks can keep their brain active, leading to a more restful sleep."

Make Sure They Have a Comfortable Sleeping Area

Many owners will know what it's like to have a dog who thinks they can sleep anywhere—even in the bed with them. They might squeeze themselves into the middle of the bed, relegating their owners to the edges of the mattress, or they will find peculiar spaces to fall asleep, much to their owner's amusement.

Barrett said that a designated place for the dog to sleep each night will improve its routine, as she explained that "dogs sleep best when they have their own dedicated sleeping space."

"Get your pup a cozy dog bed, crate, or corner of the room. Place it in a quiet, and peaceful area of your home, away from noise and foot traffic. Make sure it's large enough for them to stretch out.

"For dogs with joint pain or arthritis, an orthopedic dog bed with memory foam or egg crate cushioning can relieve pressure and better alignment of their joints, improving comfort."

Once you've got the perfect dog bed picked out, it should be made to feel tranquil and soothing, so they have a comfortable night.

Barrett continued: "The sleep environment can make a big difference in how well a dog sleeps. Ensure the temperature is comfortable, block out light, and use a white noise machine or fan to dampen noises.

"I do not recommend using oils such as lavender oil, as many can irritate pets. I know many owners will reach for CBD oils for their dogs but be cautious as these are not regulated. Always check with your veterinarian before using any of these products."

The space can be made to feel even more personal for the dog by throwing in their toys and favorite items, which can also offer them security throughout the night. Having their belongings by their side can help the dog "feel secure and relaxed" before they fall asleep.

Stick To the Same Nightly Routine

Just like humans, dogs thrive off having a routine as it helps them know when they should go to sleep and when it's time to wake up. When owners encourage their dog to go to bed at a set time in the evening and wake up around the same time in the morning, the dog will get used to this pattern and develop a sleep schedule.

Having consistent routines will regulate a dog's circadian rhythm, its internal clock that helps it know when it's time to wake up, and when it's time to sleep.

"Try to feed your dog and take them out for bathroom breaks around the same time each day," Barrett continued. "Bring them inside and start your bedtime routine, such as brushing teeth and quiet play, at the same time each evening. This will help regulate their circadian rhythm, so their body knows when to sleep."

Sticking to a routine in the evenings will signal to the dog that it's almost time for bed and that they need to start winding down. This will also help owners become aware of any changes to their regular habits.

"Pay attention to your dog's sleep habits to spot problems early. Excessive pacing, whining, shaking and panting at night can indicate anxiety, pain or illness. Schedule a vet visit to identify and treat the underlying cause. Consult your vet if your aging dog starts pacing restlessly at night."

