Fox News Host Confronts GOP Presidential Hopeful With His Poll Numbers

Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson over his hopes of beating Donald Trump to the Republican nomination as he is lagging far behind the ex-president.

Bream quizzed Hutchinson, who has been critical of Trump, about his presidential hopes during an interview on Fox News on Sunday.

After welcoming Hutchinson, Bream grilled him on his lackluster polling, adding: "OK, so governor you have said there is no point in running unless you are going straight at former president Trump.

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Hutchinson has been critical of Donald Trump. Getty

"You right now, in the polls, though are polling at around one percent or less in all the recent polls. So, you know going after him is like walking into a buzzsaw, why are you doing it?"

Hutchinson replied: "Well because it's important. What America does not want is another repeat of 2020 where we have Joe Biden and Donald Trump running against each other. That's reflected in the polls, certainly on the Democrat's side.

"And so, we don't want to repeat that. It takes alternatives. I've got a great track record of consistent conservatism as Arkansas Governor, experience at the federal level and, while I come from a small state it is a successful conservative state [that] has a booming economy, lower taxes and so, I'm running because I think we need alternatives and we need new leadership and new direction in America."

When asked whether he would support Trump if the former president secured the Republican nomination, Hutchinson avoided the question.

Hutchinson has broken with a number of Republicans by being openly critical of Trump's indictment in a Manhattan investigation into an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

He previously said: "We know the chaos that comes with him and that's really not the kind of leadership that is good for America and really the future of our party."

While Hutchinson might be confident about his chances in the Republican primary, polling has consistently shown that Trump dominates the current field of candidates.

Trump has led or come in a close second in the vast majority of polls as seen on polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

But when only pitted against candidates who have declared, such as ex-Vice President Mike Pence, Trump dominates.

The former president's closest rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to declare whether he will run for the Republican nomination.

Newsweek has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment via email.