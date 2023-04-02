Trump Officially Gets Another 2024 GOP Rival

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Sunday that he is challenging Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

"I have made a decision, and my decision is I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson, who served as governor from 2015 to 2023, said during an appearance on ABC News' This Week.

Hutchinson said he will make a formal campaign announcement later in April in Arkansas. He added that he was motivated to run by his belief that voters want presidential candidates who appeal to the "best of America."

"The reason, as I've traveled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts. That inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying, 'Give us good leadership. Give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country," Hutchinson said. "That inspires me, and I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America."

A split image of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former President Donald Trump. Hutchinson announced on Sunday that he is running for president, making him the latest Republican to challenge Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. Alex Wong/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.