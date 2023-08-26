News

Fox News Host Gushing Over Trump Mugshot Look Sparks Ridicule and Jokes

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump Fox News Jesse Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters gushing over former President Donald Trump's mugshot drew an avalanche of jokes and ridicule on social media on Friday.

Trump surrendered to a Fulton County, Georgia, jail on Thursday evening after being indicted in District Attorney Fani Willis's probe into alleged election interference efforts in the state following the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County authorities took Trump's mugshot during his booking, making him the first United States president to have a mugshot taken. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case, accusing Willis of investigating him for political purposes as he runs for president in 2024.

Watters, the host of Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime and a cohost of The Five, offered praise for the way Trump appeared in his mugshot on Friday.

"I am now going to book the Fulton County photographer for my Christmas card. Because—and I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality—he looks good. And he looks hard," Watters said.

Fox host's Trump remarks spark jokes
Fox News host Jesse Watters at Fox News Channel Studios on July 17 in New York City. Watters gushing over former President Donald Trump's mugshot drew an avalanche of jokes and ridicule on social media. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

His remark went viral on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, where a video posted by user Acyn of his Trump defense garnered 8 million views by Saturday morning. More than 12,000 users had liked the post, and more than 4,500 had reposted or quoted the video.

Many X users ridiculed Watters for the remarks. Newsweek reached out to Fox News for comment via email.

"Jesse thinks Trump looks so good that he might take the air out of his tires," wrote Majority Report cohost Emma Vigeland.

"Well I was wrong. I said it was impossible for Jesse Watters to say something funny," wrote comedian John Fugelsang.

"People are getting hung up on Watters' profession of his orientation. I am still working through the idea that Watters' record on anything is unblemished," wrote NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.

"They are trying to win back Trump supporters, they are so pathetic," posted David Weissman, an army veteran and ex-Trump supporter.

Others, however, defended Watters.

"What a stupid thing to dunk on obviously the 'unblemished record of heterosexuality' thing is supposed to be a joke," wrote X user Derek Pederson on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Willis's investigation has focused on Trump's phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump allegedly asked him to find enough votes to tilt the state election in his favor after Joe Biden narrowly won the state. The investigation also focused on an alleged plot to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.

In addition to the Georgia legal battle, Trump has been charged in two federal cases, one surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building, and the other into alleged mishandling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He has also been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York. The former president has maintained his innocence in each case.

Despite charges, prosecutors in the New York and federal cases opted to not require him to take a mugshot.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC