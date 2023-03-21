Fox News Host Says Trump's Alleged Behavior Went Against Bible

Donald Trump is at the heart of an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg seeking to reveal if Trump was involved in paying $130,000 in hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Former assistant district attorney Phil Holloway said non-disclosure agreements aren't illegal and an affair isn't either, but Fox News host Harris Faulkner said the Bible forbids it.

Trump is at the heart of an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg seeking to reveal if Trump was involved in paying $130,000 in hush money to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election after the alleged affair took place.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and tax evasion in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in federal prison. He claimed that he was reimbursed by Trump for the payment to Daniels and testified before the grand jury investigating Trump last week. Trump has repeatedly denied that he was involved in an affair or the payment to Daniels.

When speaking to Fox News host Harris Faulkner in an episode of the Faulkner Focus on Tuesday, former assistant district attorney Phil Holloway compared Trump's alleged affair to that of former senator and presidential candidate John Edwards.

Edwards allegedly used about $1 million to hide a pregnant mistress when he ran for president in 2008. Edwards was indicted in 2011 but the trial resulted in a hung jury. Edwards repeatedly said he didn't violate any campaign laws, and the case was eventually dropped.

Non-disclosure agreements, affairs aren't illegal

"Prosecutors understand and members of the public, I think, understand that these things happen, these types of arrangements are made on a regular basis," Holloway said. "There's nothing illegal about them. There's nothing illegal, for that matter, about being a philanderer. You can actually legally pay people to not talk about that if in fact it happens."

Faulkner had a different view.

"So interesting," she said in response. "Well, the Bible talks about it. You can't be a philanderer. But I don't think they'll bring that [up] in court."

Holloway said the public saw through the Edwards investigation as "political efforts at weaponizing the justice system" and could have the same perception in a case against Trump if Bragg issues an indictment.

Bragg's affiliation with Democrat donor

Trump and other Republicans have targeted Bragg for donations he received from billionaire George Soros. Soros provided $500,000 to Bragg's 2021 campaign through the Color of Change political action committee.

Over the weekend, Trump voiced concerns on Truth Social that he believed he would be arrested Tuesday because of the investigation. As of 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Bragg hadn't issued an indictment and further development isn't expected until Wednesday when the grand jury meets.

NBC News: Several sources familiar with the matter say do not expect developments Tuesday in the Trump grand jury matter. The next scheduled grand jury date is Wednesday. That is the earliest we may learn more as to what comes next. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 21, 2023

"Several sources familiar with the matter say do not expect developments Tuesday in the Trump grand jury matter," MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin tweeted on Tuesday morning. "The next scheduled grand jury date is Wednesday. That is the earliest we may learn more as to what comes next."

Trump is the subject of several investigations, including one in Georgia examining his alleged meddling with the 2020 election in the state. Trump hasn't been indicted, but if charges are filed, he would be the first former president to be indicted, which could negatively impact his 2024 presidential campaign.

