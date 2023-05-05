Fox Tries to Block Release of Tucker Carlson Footage

A law firm representing Fox Corporation has sent a letter to Media Matters for America, asking the news media watchdog outlet to stop releasing unaired footage of Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, making inappropriate comments off the air.

"FOX demands that Media Matters cease and desist from distribution, publication, and misuse of Fox's misappropriated proprietary footage, which you are now on notice was unlawfully obtained. We reserve all rights and remedies," the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Professional Corporation wrote in a letter dated Friday to Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters for America.

Media Matters for America this week released leaked videos that appeared to have been taken on the sets of various Fox programs. On Tuesday, it released three leaked clips in which Carlson can be heard discussing sex in ways that it deemed "creepy." In one leaked video, which seems to have been taken behind the scenes of Carlson's April 2022 interview with Fox Nation host Piers Morgan, the former conservative host suggested a discussion of sexual techniques with Morgan.

A copy of the Friday letter was emailed to Newsweek, with the Fox attorneys trying to "clarify any misunderstandings" that Media Matters for America might have about the footage. They also said that the unaired footage that Media Matters for America published in a series of articles under the title "FOXLEAKS" contained Fox's confidential intellectual property.

Fox has sent a letter to @mmfa asking the organization to stop publishing behind-the-scenes videos of Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/LYJ9ScROiB — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 5, 2023

Advertisements featuring Fox News personalities, including Tucker Carlson (center), adorn the front of the News Corporation building on March 13, 2019, in New York City. A law firm representing Fox Corporation sent a letter to Media Matters for America, asking the news media watchdog outlet to stop releasing unaired footage of Carlson making inappropriate comments off the air. Drew Angerer/Getty

"FOX did not consent to its distribution or publication; and FOX does not consent to its further distribution or publication. This proprietary material was given to you without FOX's authorization," the law firm said in the letter.

In response to the Fox attorneys' letter, Media Matters for America released a statement accusing the network of trying to "silence free speech."

"Reporting on newsworthy leaked material is a cornerstone of journalism. For Fox to argue otherwise is absurd and further dispels any pretense that they're a news operation," Carusone said in a statement to Newsweek. "Perhaps if I tell them that the footage came from a combination of WikiLeaks and Hunter Biden's laptop, it will alleviate their concerns."

In another leaked video on Monday, Carlson allegedly slammed the network's Fox Nation streaming service behind the scenes.

In the clip, which was also shared to Twitter by Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz, Carlson claims that "nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks." He claimed that the website has issues with its infrastructure, which he said was "a betrayal of our efforts."

He added that he would rather "dump" his exclusive interviews on YouTube than continue promoting them on Fox Nation. Carlson made the comments during a phone call with an unknown person.

Carlson, who had massive ratings for Fox News as the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET starting in 2016, was abruptly fired from the company on April 24 for reasons that have not been officially disclosed. Reports have suggested that Carlson made offensive comments toward co-workers, according to text messages revealed during the discovery phase of the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

Other reports have suggested that a pending lawsuit by Abby Grossberg, a former senior booker for Tucker Carlson Tonight who has accused Carlson of fostering a hostile and misogynistic workplace, also played a part in Fox's decision.

Newsweek reached out to Fox Corporation's media office by email for additional comment.