French Bulldog Protecting Puppy From Stethoscope Melts Hearts: 'Good Mama'

A Frenchie called Persie has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her worried about her owner using a stethoscope on her puppy went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok earlier in April by the dog's owner, under the username Divinefrenchbulldogs, the Frenchie can be seen trying to protect her puppy as her owner checks his breath using a stethoscope. She seems so worried that the owner uses it on her too, so she can show that she is not actually hurting her puppy.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "Watch mama totally relax after I put the stethoscope on her to show her I'm not hurting her baby." Followed by: "I do this with everything that touches her babies, and she never questions me again. I can't imagine being a puppy mill and having no connection to the mama dog and babies! Family bred is just so much better all the way around."

french bulldog mama praised
A stock picture of a French bulldog being examined. A new dog mama has melted hearts online after making sure her puppy wasn't hurt by the stethoscope. Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), for the first three weeks after puppies are born, their mother gives them her undivided attention and care, but as they grow and become more independent, the mother's role changes from one of support, direction, and protection to one that encourages self-reliance.

"By eight weeks of age, puppies can usually handle going to a new home. The mother may initially feel lost without her litter and show signs of depression that could last a few days," the website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting users from across TikTok. It has so far received over 991,100 views and 119,700 likes on the platform.

@divinefrenchbulldogs

I do this with everything that touches her babies, and she never questions me again. I cant imagine being a puppy mill and having no connection to the mama dog and babies! Family bred is just so much better all the way around. 🤍 #frenchiesofinstagram #frenchiepuppy #frenchiesquad1 #frenchielove #frenchielife #frenchiegram #frenchiephotos #frenchieforsale #purebreddog #purebredfrenchbulldog #akc #americankennelclub #frenchieoftheday #frenchiesoverload #frenchieclub #divinefrenchiesofatascadero #atascadero #sanluisobispo #pasorobles #templeton #centralcoast #805 #slocounty #brindlefrenchies #redfawnfrenchie #creamfrenchie #piedfrenchie #frenchbulldogforsale #frenchbulldogworld

♬ Don't Worry Be Happy - Bobby McFerrin

One user commented: "She's so cute she really was like 'oh..oh.. that's it? Ok'" And Batman said: "So beautiful and peaceful she absolutely trusts you!" Another user added: "Such a good mama."

River wrote: "They look like they have longer snouts than typical bulldogs are you breeding for healthier dogs?" And the owner answered: "We are breeding for healthier dogs, we're breeding to the AKC breed standard. No exotic colors & all health tests done including eyes."

Another user, mars, commented: "I thought you were going to let her listen to baby's heart." And Destiny said: "You're so passionate and loving!" Stevie wrote: "She looks up like okay okay all good I suppose." And Jorja added: "The look into your eyes of trust and relief was beautiful!"

Newsweek reached out to Divinefrenchbulldogs for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC