French Bulldog Puppies Having a Heated Argument in the Car Melt Hearts

A pair of French bulldogs have left the internet in stitches after a video of them having an argument in the back seat of a car went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok earlier in June by the pets' owner, under the username Bill04300811, the two puppies can be seen sitting in their individual beds, sniping at each other with short high-pitched barks, while a third dog seems rather unimpressed and refuses to take part in the argument.

The hilarious post, which is just one of the many fights between the two dogs that can be found on their TikTok account, comes with a caption that says: "I said turn left..."

Stock image of two French Bulldogs fighting over a stick. A heated argument between two French bulldogs has gone viral. Getty Images

According to pet wellness experts at PetKeen, French bulldogs are typically quieter than other breeds, but like other dogs, they bark when communicating a need for water, food or to go for a walk. They will also do so if they alert you to someone or something they may see as a threat.

"There may be another reason for the behavior, like anxiety or fear. There is also the possibility that you unknowingly trained the dog to bark for attention," the website says.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 323,600 views and 23,900 likes on the platform.

One user, wtfbecs, commented: "Whenever you panned to the third one I lost it." And Line_febrillet said: "The white one is not getting involved, hahaha they are too cute!" Megan Neagle added: "You passed your exit."

KeJ1603 wrote: "When the 3rd one came up, I spilt my coffee." And Hot_chuli said: "Love to know what they are talking about." Aj joked: "There like a pair of kids arguing in the back of the car."

Another user, Tanisha Jones, commented: "The third baby is looking like he's sick of them both." And You are seen and loved said: "Frenchies are so cute as puppies. Olympic-level cuddlers and also a********."

Mzceetee6 joked: "Siblings arguing in the backseat, so relatable." And Angela Jamison added: "I had no idea Frenchies liked to argue some much until tik tok!"

Newsweek reached out to Bill04300811 via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.