Dog Finds New Best Friend, the Internet Repair Man, and It's Adorable

A video of a dog who seemingly does not discriminate when it comes to making friends, including the internet repair guy, has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip posted by TikTok user Laura Elle (@prettylittlestyle) shows her dog, Margot, standing close to a man who is looking at a mobile phone. The footage has drawn 654,000 views.

The pup's name was inspired by Margot Robbie, who is starring in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. Elle told Newsweek: "This is Margot Doggie in the video, like Margot Robbie."

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "POV [point of view]: Your dog's beige flag is that she wants everyone to be her bestie. This is her with the internet repair man 5 minutes after meeting him." The dog is seen wagging her backside while looking up at him.

Margot's apparent enthusiasm and quick attachment to the internet guy are not so surprising. "Dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners," according to a March 2019 study in Scientific Reports.

Stanley Coren is a professor emeritus in the Psychology Department at the University of British Columbia and the author of several books about dogs. In a February 2013 article for Psychology Today, he wrote: "Dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."

Coren went on: "Although dogs are happiest when they are in a social situation, the species that they are interacting with is less important than the quality of the interactions."

Several TikTokers were delighted by the dog's behavior in the clip.

HerefortheLOLs wrote: "You can tell he is trying to stay focused but I don't think he is going to win the battle."

In a later comment, Elle said: "He was trying so hard to stay professional but gave in every time to her."

User jen wrote: "I WANNA BE BEST FRIENDS WITH HER," and the original poster replied, "It won't take much from her end I promise."

User crochetfoodielady said: "And my flag is I'd be best friends with the dog as well or any other pet."

Elle replied: "You are exactly her type. She loves anything that breathes."

In a later comment, Elle added: "If I don't let her stop and say hi to every dog and every human she will jump up and grab her leash and yell at me."

