Heartwarming

Dog Finds New Best Friend, the Internet Repair Man, and It's Adorable

By
Heartwarming Pets Dogs Friendship Animal behavior

A video of a dog who seemingly does not discriminate when it comes to making friends, including the internet repair guy, has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip posted by TikTok user Laura Elle (@prettylittlestyle) shows her dog, Margot, standing close to a man who is looking at a mobile phone. The footage has drawn 654,000 views.

The pup's name was inspired by Margot Robbie, who is starring in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. Elle told Newsweek: "This is Margot Doggie in the video, like Margot Robbie."

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "POV [point of view]: Your dog's beige flag is that she wants everyone to be her bestie. This is her with the internet repair man 5 minutes after meeting him." The dog is seen wagging her backside while looking up at him.

Australian shepherd dog getting belly rubs.
A stock image shows an Australian shepherd smiling while getting a belly rub. A video of a dog that appears to "want everyone to be her bestie," including the internet repair guy, has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Margot's apparent enthusiasm and quick attachment to the internet guy are not so surprising. "Dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners," according to a March 2019 study in Scientific Reports.

Stanley Coren is a professor emeritus in the Psychology Department at the University of British Columbia and the author of several books about dogs. In a February 2013 article for Psychology Today, he wrote: "Dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."

Coren went on: "Although dogs are happiest when they are in a social situation, the species that they are interacting with is less important than the quality of the interactions."

@prettylittlestyle

The music with this is sending me 😂

♬ Lovefool - The Cardigans

Several TikTokers were delighted by the dog's behavior in the clip.

HerefortheLOLs wrote: "You can tell he is trying to stay focused but I don't think he is going to win the battle."

In a later comment, Elle said: "He was trying so hard to stay professional but gave in every time to her."

User jen wrote: "I WANNA BE BEST FRIENDS WITH HER," and the original poster replied, "It won't take much from her end I promise."

User crochetfoodielady said: "And my flag is I'd be best friends with the dog as well or any other pet."

Elle replied: "You are exactly her type. She loves anything that breathes."

In a later comment, Elle added: "If I don't let her stop and say hi to every dog and every human she will jump up and grab her leash and yell at me."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC