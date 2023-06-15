Full List of 20 Republicans Who Saved Adam Schiff From Censure

An effort to censure California Democrat Adam Schiff, a move that could have seen him facing a $16 million fine, was blocked on Wednesday after 20 Republicans joined Democrats to vote it down.

The legislation was introduced by Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who in an accompanying statement accused Schiff of committing an "egregious abuse of the trust of the American people" over his efforts to investigate former President Donald Trump, while chair of the House Intelligence Committee between 2019 and 2023.

The censure motion shows Republicans are trying to hit back at Democrats involved in what they perceive to be politically motivated investigations aimed at Trump. On Tuesday the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 counts relating to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. In a separate case Trump has been charged in New York with falsifying business records to cover up the reported payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, which he also denies.

Stock photo showing Adam Schiff at the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. A motion to censure Schiff was voted down on Wednesday with the help of 20 Republicans. Shawn Thew/GETTY

Schiff, who was kicked off the intelligence committee by newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023, had investigated alleged links between Trump and the Russian state. He was accused of having "lied continuously" by Luna, with the censure motion suggesting he could be liable to pay for half of the $32 million spent on the investigation.

Luna's censure motion was voted down in the House by 225 to 196, with 20 Republicans voting against and two more voting "present," meaning they didn't support either side.

The 20 GOP representatives who voted with the Democrats were:

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (North Dakota)

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Oregon)

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (Arizona)

Rep. Tom Cole (Oklahoma)

Rep. Warren Davidson (Ohio)

Rep. Brian K. Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Kay Granger (Texas)

Rep. Garret Graves (Louisiana)

Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (New Jersey)

Rep. Kevin Kiley (California)

Rep. Young Kim (California)

Rep. Michael Lawler (New York)

Rep. Thomas Massie (Kentucky)

Rep. Tom McClintock (California)

Rep. Marcus J. Molinaro (New York)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (California)

Rep. Michael K. Simpson (Idaho)

Rep. Michael R. Turner (Ohio)

Rep. David G. Valadao (California)

Rep. Steve Womack (Arkansas)

Rep. Massie explained his opposition to the motion on Twitter, ahead of the vote.

"Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it (vote against it). In fact, I'm still litigating a federal lawsuit against [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi over a salary reduction she imposed on me for my refusal to wear a mask.

"The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can't violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution. A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments," he commented.

The 27th Amendment bans increasing or decreasing the salary of Congress members until after the next House election has taken place, whilst the 8th prohibits "excessive fines" and "cruel and unusual punishments."

Massie later added: "If a simple majority of the House can lay claim to $16 million from one member of Congress, our Republic is doomed if Democrats ever get the majority back."

He later thanked Luna to agreeing to make edits to the motion, which she suggested will be voted on again next week.

Ahead of the vote, Schiff wrote a letter to House colleagues, describing the resolution as "defamatory."

Referencing Trump, he added: "As honored as I am to have earned their enmity, attempting to censure those who defend the Constitution against a corrupt president sets a dangerous precedent."