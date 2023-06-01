Full List of House Democrats Who Voted Against Debt Ceiling Deal

The debt ceiling deal negotiated by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy easily passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday, by 314 votes to 117, though there was opposition from within both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Under its terms, the U.S. debt limit will be raised from $31.5 trillion for the next two years, preventing America from defaulting on its debts in early June. It was opposed by both Republicans who wanted spending cuts to go deeper and Democrats who believed they went too far and were angered by expanded work requirements for those on food assistance programs.

The bill will now go before the Senate where it requires 60 votes to pass, and is expected to face further opposition from the right and left flanks of both parties. If passed, the U.S. will avoid the first default on its debt, with experts warning this would have a severe and unpredictable impact on the economy.

A provisional debt agreement was reached between Biden and McCarthy on Saturday, before a finalized version was approved the following day. Under its terms spending will remain "roughly flat" in 2024, with exceptions for defense and veterans funding, and increase by 1 percent in 2025. The deal also rescinds funding for more Internal Revenue Service agents, with spending on coronavirus relief and future COVID vaccinations also slashed.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to reporters after attending a House Democrat caucus meeting with White House debt negotiators at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. She was one of 46 Democrats who voted against the deal in the House. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

In total, 165 Democrats and 149 Republicans voted in favor of the bill while 46 and 71, from each party respectively, opposed it.

Democrats opposed to the deal included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, a member of the Progressive Caucus, who hadpreviously said: "McCarthy needs to understand that he is not entitled to votes from a party that he does not belong to."

Jamaal Bowman, another New Yorker, voted against the agreement after saying he was "frustrated" with how the Biden administration had handled negotiations.

He said: "We don't negotiate with terrorists globally, why are we going to negotiate with the economic terrorists here that are the Republican Party."

Rep. Steven Horsford from Nevada, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, expressed concerns about the state of negotiations on May 26, when they were still ongoing, telling CNN: "We can't vote for something that goes against our constituents and their interests." However, he did end up voting in favor of the deal on Wednesday.

Newsweek has provided a full list of the 46 House Democrats who voted against the deal below.

House Democrats Who Voted Against the Deal

Nanette Barragán (CA)

Suzanne Bonamici (OR)

Jamaal Bowman (NY)

Cori Bush (MO)

Greg Casar (TX)

Joaquin Castro (TX)

Judy Chu (CA)

Yvette Clarke (NY)

Gerry Connolly (VA)

Jasmine Crockett (TX)

Rosa DeLauro (CT)

Mark DeSaulnier (CA)

Adriano Espaillat (NY)

Jesus Garcia (IL)

Sylvia Garcia (TX)

Daniel Goldman (NY)

Jimmy Gomez (CA)

Raúl Grijalva (AZ)

Jahana Hayes (CT)

Val Hoyle (OR)

Jared Huffman (CA)

Pramila Jayapal (WA)

Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA)

Ro Khanna (CA)

John Larson (CT)

Barbara Lee (CA)

Summer Lee (PA)

Jim McGovern (MA)

Grace Meng (NY)

Gwen Moore (WI)

Jerry Nadler (NY)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY)

Mark Pocan (WI)

Katie Porter (CA)

Ayanna Pressley (MA)

Delia Ramirez (IL)

Jan Schakowsky (IL)

Robert "Bobby" Scott (VA)

Melanie Stansbury (NM)

Rashida Tlaib (MI)

Norma Torres (CA)

Ritchie Torres (NY)

Juan Vargas (CA)

Nydia Velázquez (NY)

Nikema Williams (GA)

Frederica Wilson (FL)