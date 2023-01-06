Full List of Republicans to Flip for McCarthy on 4th Day of Stalemate

Thirteen House Republicans flipped their votes for Kevin McCarthy—a breakthrough for the congressman, although not enough to secure him the speakership.

On Friday, McCarthy convinced 13 of his 20 defectors to elect him as the next speaker of the House after struggling to make ground over three days of voting. On the 12th ballot, however, the majority of McCarthy's critics changed their votes and backed him for the gavel.

Representative Dan Bishop was the first to flip his vote for McCarthy. It was met with a standing ovation from the GOP conference, with many members cheering loudly for the decision. Each House Republican who flipped for McCarthy proceeded to receive their own standing ovation.

Representative Victoria Spartz, who voted for McCarthy on the first three ballots before voting "present," also received a standing ovation for voting for the California Republican on Friday. She previously said she switched to present to "help with deliberation."

While McCarthy was able to persuade most of his colleagues to vote for him, Representatives Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Andy Harris and Matt Rosendale remained firmly opposed to his speakership. Boebert, Crane and Rosendale voted for Representative Kevin Hern, while the other four voted for Representative Jim Jordan. Hern and Jordan both voted for McCarthy.

With only a slim majority, McCarthy cannot lose more than four GOP votes if he wants the gavel. This means he will need to continue discussions with the six Republicans voting against him and hope he can flip another two votes.

Over the last three days, McCarthy has engaged in overnight negotiations with members of the House Freedom Caucus to no avail. But Thursday night's conversations seemed to finally move the needle. Several of the key holdouts who flipped for McCarthy cited the "good faith" negotiations for their decision.

Ahead of Friday's vote, McCarthy had told reporters on the Hill, "We're going to make progress today. We're going to shock you. We're going to get it done."

"We are making progress," Representative Keith Self told the House floor before flipping his vote.

Here is the full list of House Republicans who flipped their votes in favor of McCarthy: