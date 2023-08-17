The Future of Infiniti Begins at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, held every year in August, is a veritable who's who in the car world. CEOs and designers share drinks; former and current race car drivers show off their skills up the road at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and new cars debut, usually from the super or luxury category.

This year won't be any different, except that at least one brand will be embarking on a new era with a new vehicle, new design, new logo and a new dealership strategy. Infiniti, Nissan's luxury arm, is starting its rebirth at Monterey Car Week, including the most famous Concours show in the world, and it will continue with upcoming products and eventually EVs.

"Infiniti continues its much-needed revamp and efforts to remain relevant as a desirable brand. While the competition has pulled ahead in terms of products with cutting-edge tech, advance powertrain development including electrification, and captivating exteriors that hide inviting, cozy interior spaces...Infiniti has kind of been asleep at the wheel," Robby DeGraff, Product and Consumer Insights Analyst at AutoPacific told Newsweek.

"In our research, AutoPacific has found that consumers who'd consider Infiniti for their next vehicle are also looking very closely at Lexus as well as Audi. They're younger too, as 47 percent of them are Millennials. And this idea of subtle, "under-the-radar luxury" seems to be more important to Infiniti brand considerers compared to other luxury brands."

1 of 12

Starting with the logo, the Japanese brand has only changed it three times since inception in 1989. The variations have been subtle, with changes to the font or the treatment of the logo, but this time Infiniti is cutting a piece out.

The round logo with the lines in the middle was always meant to evoke the "infinite road to the horizon." In practice, that logo will be in three dimensions meaning those lines, the road, will bend backwards into the vehicle, in addition to being illuminated.

Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of global design, said that his designers "wanted to reflect the journey toward tomorrow." Infiniti also says it wants to bring a more expressive personality to the front of future vehicles.

Infiniti will open up the interior of its retail locations with a minimalist design. Infiniti

Along with the new vehicle designs comes a new retail architecture featuring a minimalist design and the Japanese concept of "Ma" that "considers the space between things." That means it will have a lot of area to walk around in between vehicles.

Some locations will also feature a semi-translucent mesh screen positioned within the central showroom displaying content from a ceiling-mounted projector. Infiniti says that was inspired by a Japanese "Noren", a fabric divider typically hung between rooms, in doorways or in windows. The color and theme will change with the seasons.

The spaces will have big awnings and deep eaves to control the sunlight through the full glass exterior walls and the rooms will be divided, but not completely. In one instance wood slats separate the showroom from the office area, but patrons can still see through. It will also use indirect lighting and "Kimono fold" patterns as a nod to its design.

The new beginning culminates at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with the debut of the Infiniti QX Monograph. The QX80-sized SUV features the new badge, a new evolution of the double-arched radiator grille and a new lighting signature. Here too Infiniti aims for minimalism and Ma, with a long straight hood and wide stance.

The Infiniti QX Monograph has the company's new 3D illuminated badge. Infiniti

"I'm intrigued by the QX Monograph Concept. Although a hair outdated, I think the current QX80 is one of best personal luxury SUVs on sale today, and the new, fresh styling on this concept is incredibly appealing. I'd like to see bits and pieces of this styling mirrored on all other products in the Infiniti portfolio, existing and future," said DeGraff.

A new paint color premieres on the QX Monograph. The hue is called Akane and is meant to appear like sunset as it transitions to night sky. The windows of the show car have a small red tint to them, which matches the red on the new alloy wheels inspired by modern wind turbines.

Like many new luxury offerings the QX has an animated lighting sequence that initiates when the driver walks up. Infiniti says this one is "inspired by birds in flight" with a sequence that looks like wings. Instead of using the logo for puddle lights the Monograph projects white lights on the ground near the doors.

"While Infiniti's lineup is crossover-heavy at the moment, demand among consumers is still healthy for mid-size and large luxury cars as our data shows. Pay very close attention to what's coming out of the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi soon, that vehicle should be a hit for Infiniti," said DeGraff.