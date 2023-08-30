Gadsden Flag Meaning Explained and Its Revolutionary Origins

Footage of a 12-year-old student being told they must remove a Gadsden flag patch from their bag due to "its origins with slavery" went viral on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, racking up more than 9.1 million views.

The incident took place at The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, with the educational establishment also emailing the child's family to say the Gadsden flag is "tied to the Confederate flag and other white-supremacy groups" and "tied to hate groups."

The school reversed course after the video sparked a furious backlash from conservatives, with Colorado's Democratic governor also retweeting a post criticizing the decision, saying the patch would be allowed to stay.

Newsweek has provided a brief summary of the history and meaning of the flag, which one historian has described as a "very malleable symbol."

A man holds the Gadsden flag at a candlelight vigil for the January 6 protesters, in Columbus, North Carolina, one year after the riot. The Gadsden flag is a "very malleable symbol," according to one historian. PETER ZAY/AFP/GETTY

Creation of the Gadsden Flag

Each Gadsden flag features a coiled rattlesnake against a yellow background, above the slogan "Don't Tread on Me."

The rattlesnake has long been an American symbol, dating back to 1754 when a cartoon depicting a chopped-up snake, with each chunk representing a different colony, was published in Benjamin Franklin's Pennsylvania Gazette during the French and Indian War.

Emblazoned with the slogan "Join, or Die," the cartoon shows the various colonies of what was then British North America to unite against the French threat.

The Gadsden flag was designed in 1775 by Christopher Gadsden, a delegate to the Continental Congress and later brigadier general, "as a nod" to Franklin's cartoon, according to The Washington Post. He presented a copy of his flag to Esek Hopkins, the first commander of the American Navy, while it was also used during the Revolutionary War by the newly formed United States Marines.

The Flag's Changing Usage

Though the Gadsden flag was eclipsed by other symbols of the fledging American nation, not least the Stars and Stripes, it continued to pop up in various uses over the following centuries.

Professor William Deverell, an American historian who teaches at the University of Southern California's Dornsife College, told Newsweek that the flag has been used by a variety of different groups.

"It has proven, over several centuries, to be a very malleable symbol," Deverell said. "Its roots are definitely in the American Revolution, on land and at sea. It's a compelling image, simple and clear. But who is doing the treading, and upon whom, is open to interpretation, era after era.

"There's no doubt that it has been grabbed as a potent symbol by the far right and small government activists across the nation. But it's used, also, by LGBTQ groups, especially in light of violent attacks (including one in Colorado Springs).

"My sense is that responses to this young student's patch could likely run the gamut of thoughts as to what it means to display it. Strikes me as entirely within the bounds of freedom of expression."

The Gadsden flag was adopted as a symbol by some confederates at the start of the Civil War, with the Cincinnati Daily Press warning in September 1861 that if "Jess Davis & Co" were to invade Delaware and Maryland "the coiled snake, and 'don't tread on me' will be sent at the head of the invaders."

More recently the Gadsden flag was used by supporters of the Tea Party movement of government sceptic conservatives during the early 2010s, resulting in a resurgence in its popularity. The flag has since been adopted by some Donald Trump supporters, with several visible when Congress was stormed by a mob of several hundred attempting to block the certification of Joe Biden's election victory on January 6, 2021.