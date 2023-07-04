Hearts Melt as 'Gentle Giant' Has to Join the Tiny Dog Group as He's Scared

A huge dog that should be with other dogs of the same size at doggy daycare has melted hearts, after it was revealed that he will only go in with the tiny dogs.

The daycare center @pawsitivepetperfection often shares clips of the dogs it cares for, but none has generated as much reaction as the "biggest dog" in its care. Although the daycare tries to group dogs by their size, one mastiff in particular has had to be put with the smaller dogs instead, as "he is scared of the other big dogs."

In the video, the mastiff looks much more at ease with the small dogs running around nearby, as opposed to other dogs of his large size. The "gentle giant" has become a viral sensation as the post went viral, with more than 827,000 views, and over 204,000 likes in a matter of days.

A stock image of a mastiff looking sad.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) highlights that male mastiffs can reach around 30 inches tall and weigh up to 230 pounds, significantly heavier than the 170-pound females. Their enormous stature might induce fear in some people, but this breed is also known for its docile and lovable temperament.

While they are fierce protectors of their loved ones, mastiffs can also be very wary of strangers and nervous at times, according to the AKC. It encourages plenty of socialization from an early age, as well as training to increase their confidence and obedience.

The daycare facility in Illinois, which offers boarding, grooming, and training, has regularly shared clips of its other dogs, including an English bulldog, a Great Dane, spaniels and a golden retriever. The dogs all look so excited during their time at the daycare center, but it's the terrified mastiff who has gathered the most attention online.

Hundreds of TikTok users have commented on the viral post to share their own experiences of owning a big dog that appears to be scared of everything.

One user commented: "my pittie is in the little dog group, she's just a lil shy and the small dogs play without tackling her to the ground."

While one person responded: "We had two great Danes in our small dog group. They were scared of every big dog but loved playing with the littlest."

Other TikTok users shared how they have the opposite issue, as their small dogs demand to be in with the much larger ones. One commenter wrote: "Meanwhile my Frenchie has to be in the big group because he plays too rough for all the other small breeds in the small group."

