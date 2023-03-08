George Santos 'Disturbed' by Sexual Assault Allegations Amid Investigation

George Santos has demanded action after a report by the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy revealed there had been 26 reported cases of sexual assault at the institution over the past three years, despite himself being under investigation over alleged sexual misconduct.

In a statement, the House Republican said he was "deeply disturbed by the alleged incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment" at the USMMA, located in Kings Point, New York, adding allegations "must be addressed immediately."

Santos (R-NY) made no mention of the fact he is currently being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for "sexual misconduct," after a former volunteer claimed he was groped without consent in the Congressman's office in January.

Santos has denied the sexual harassment allegation against him, which he described as "comical" to CNN reporter Kit Maher.

Derek Myers, who volunteered in Santos' Congressional office in January whilst seeking a paid position, alleged the New York Representative grabbed his groin without consent and then invited him "over" as "my husband is out of town tonight."

Myers told Newsweek he had reported Santos to both the United States Capitol Police and the House Ethics Committee, adding: "Sexual assault is not something anyone should be subjected [to]; no matter the level."

The Ethics Committee has confirmed it is investigating Santos for "sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," along with a number of administrative and financial allegations relating to his 2022 election campaign.

The USMMA is based in New York's third congressional district, which Santos represents.

On Tuesday, Santos released a statement demanding action over USMMA assault allegations, after the body issued a report stating it had recorded 26 alleged sexual assaults, along with 35 cases of "sexual harassment, gender-based harassment, relationship violence, and stalking," between 2019 and December 15, 2022.

Santos said: "I am deeply disturbed by the alleged incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment (reported and unreported) at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point. The young men and women who come to the Academy are here to receive a top-notch education while in a safe environment.

"After a serious review of the recent Annual Report on Sexual Harassment & Sexual Assault, these allegations must be addressed immediately. I am making it my top priority to meet with both the Academy as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) to get to the bottom of what is taking place at the USMMA."

Santos went on to thank "young cadets who courageously came forward," adding: "If found guilty we will hold you accountable."

Newsweek has contacted George Santos for comment by email.