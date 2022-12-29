George Santos Photo Op Adds to His Onslaught of Ridicule
Republican Representative-elect George Santos is facing another round of ridicule after sharing a leisurely snapshot to Twitter while ignoring his lying scandal.
Santos, who has admitted to multiple lies concerning his personal and professional life, shared an image taken during a tour of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Wednesday. He reiterated that he intends to ignore calls to step down before the House convenes next week, saying that the "honor" of the visit had inspired him to work with the academy when he is serving New York's 3rd Congressional District.
"It was an honor to tour the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point today," Santos commented alongside a photo of himself at the academy. "In Congress, I look forward to working alongside them to fully utilize this amazing resource we have in our own backyard in #NY03."
The incoming congressman has admitted to lies that include falsely claiming to be Jewish, graduating from universities he did not attend and working for prominent financial companies that never employed him.
His tweet on Wednesday, the first from his account since Christmas, was poorly received by most. Many pointed out that Santos was conspicuously avoiding mention of his ongoing scandal.
"Tweet through it, bro," writer Benjamin Dreyer tweeted in response to Santos.
"You should resign, George Costanza," tweeted activist Charlotte Clymer, referring to the Seinfeld character who told plenty of tall tales.
"You wouldn't know what honor was if it spit in your face," science journalist Erin Biba tweeted.
"Will you start telling people you are a sea captain now?" asked lawyer Mark Yzaguirre.
"Did you tell them about your Medal of Honor for throwing yourself on a grenade, saving your entire platoon?" author and attorney Brian Cuban tweeted.
"Sir, do you remember when as a sea captain, you saved your shipmates from a pirate attack?" tweeted political commentator and podcast host David Pakman. "Subsequently you spent a month living in the belly of a whale. That was really heroic."
"Photoshopped? Or real-ish?" asked Inna Vernikov, a Republican New York City Council member.
"Stop embarrassing yourself and resign," screenwriter Gary Whitta tweeted.
"Step down and get some help," tweeted writer Jill Hamilton. "You clearly have a problem."
In addition to ridicule, some experts say that lies told by Santos could make him vulnerable to criminal prosecution, although little can be done to prevent him from taking office next week other than his resignation.
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade told MSNBC on Tuesday that Santos could be on the hook for wire fraud, saying that he may be responsible for "a scheme or artifice to defraud" during his successful congressional campaign.
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, opened an investigation into Santos on Wednesday.
"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Donnelly said in a statement sent to Newsweek. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."
Newsweek has reached out to Santos for comment.