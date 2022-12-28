Nassau County DA Opens Investigation Into George Santos

An investigation has been launched into New York Republican Representative-elect George Santos after he admitted to lying about some of his past experiences.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said, "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning.

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the 3rd District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it," Donnelly, a Republican, added in the statement.

Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Donnelly's office, also told Newsweek that "we are looking into the matter."

The announcement comes as Santos is facing a string of controversies first uncovered by The New York Times earlier this month. This week, Santos spoke with the New York Post and admitted to "embellishing" parts of his resume.

During his interview with the Post, Santos admitted to lying about obtaining a college degree from Baruch College in 2010.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume," Santos said.

Additionally, Santos was also previously accused of lying about his religion, as his campaign website said that his mother was Jewish.

"I never claimed to be Jewish....I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish,'" Santos told the New York Post.

In addition to the announcement by the Nassau County DA's office, NBC News reported this week that the New York Attorney General's Office said that it would soon be "looking into a number of issues" regarding Santos.

Following his interview with the New York Post and the reporting by The New York Times, many have criticized Santos, including with calls for his resignation.

"A Republican District Attorney, Anne Donnelly from Nassau County, has opened a criminal investigation into George Santos—the first of many to come," New York Representative Ritchie Torres wrote on Twitter. "Santos will be gone by the end of his term or well before then. He should RESIGN."

New York Representative-elect Mike Lawler also responded to the news on Wednesday, saying, "George Santos owes the people of his district the complete and total truth about his personal and professional background, and a sincere apology for his behavior."

"Attempts to blame others or minimize his actions are only making things worse and a complete distraction from the task at hand. With multiple federal, state, and local investigations seemingly underway, Mr. Santos should cooperate fully, if he is to regain the trust of his constituents and colleagues," Lawler's statement added.

In a tweet prior to his interview with the New York Post, Santos said that he planned to tell his story and to address questions his constituents may have.

"I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more," Santos wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Santos' office for comment.