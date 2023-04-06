George Santos Savagely Mocked at Wrestling Event Nearby His District

George Santos was mocked at a wrestling match on New York's Long Island on Wednesday night, as one performer claimed a rival was "full of more s***" that the House Republican.

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event took place at the UBS Arena which is situated just south of New York's third congressional district, which Santos flipped in November.

Santos has been facing intense pressure to resign since December, when it emerged the New York congressman had fabricated much of his backstory, including his education, employment history and claim to have lost employees in the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando.

George Santos looks on as the U.S. House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2023. On Wednesday evening Santos was mocked at a New York wrestling event. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GETTY

The mockery book place in a pre-fight rap by The Acclaimed, a wresting tag team made up of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, during one of the AEW's weekly "Dynamite" shows.

In lyrics aimed at fellow AEW star Chris Jericho, The Acclaimed rapped: "Platinum on the mic I'm nice with raw rhyming, damn it feels good to be home on Long Island. You want us to join but we can't though, Jericho is full of more s*** than George Santos. You looking so strange there." The jibe was greeted with a cheer from the crowd.

The Acclaimed worked in a shot on George Santos during their rap tonight pic.twitter.com/vwoIX2FUmx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2023

Newsweek has contacted Santos for comment on the clip, tweeted by journalist Aaron Rupar.

On March 2 the House Ethics Committee announced it had created a bipartisan panel to investigate Santos, who has been accused of fabricating campaign finance statements, which he denies.

The panel will also look into claims Santos sexually harassed a volunteer in his congressional office in January, including groping the man without his consent. The House Republican has strongly denied the accusation, which he described as "comical" when confronted by CNN reporter Kit Maher.

On Tuesday, Santos briefly appeared at a New York rally protesting against the arrest of Donald Trump, who has pled not guilty to 34 felony charges. The former president is accused of falsifying business records to cover up the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied both any financial wrongdoing, and having had an affair with Daniels.

A clip of Santos saying he was leaving the rally, and wouldn't be returning as reporters "make it unbearable to be here," was posted on Twitter by The Hill reporter Zach Schonfeld.

Fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene also attended the protest, later suggesting counter-protesters should have been arrested if they were "violating freedom of speech and committing assault" by blowing whistles.

Discussing the rally on Twitter, Santos said: "I stood by Trump from the moment he came down the escalator, I voted for him in the primary and twice for president in the general elections. Today I showed up, because that's what real supporters do, they show up for your best and your worse days."