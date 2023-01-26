George Santos Shows No Signs of Slowing Down His Antics

New York Representative George Santos is unlikely to give in to calls for him to resign from office, according to an interview with the congressman's former boyfriend on CNN Thursday.

"His ego is too big," said Pedro Vilarva, who first met Santos in 2014. "He's not gonna resign."

Santos, a freshman Republican, has faced intense scrutiny since reports found that the lawmaker lied about much of his resume. While both Democrats and Republicans have called for his resignation, Santos has largely chosen to ignore the controversies, and has repeatedly told Capitol Hill reporters that he will not step down.

The remarks from Vilarva—who told CNN that he and Santos lived together while the Republican was married to a woman—further supports that Santos has no plans to resign.

Santos has also seemed to make light out of receiving the heightened attention. On Monday, the congressman acknowledged actor Jon Lovitz impersonating him on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, tweeting that the impersonations "are all TERRIBLE so far."

"Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me!" Santos wrote. "These comedians need to step their game up."

I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023

The congressman has also been leaving snacks and lunches outside of his office for the media, NBC News reported Thursday. This week, journalists were offered Dunkin' donuts, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and cupcakes.

In a video posted Thursday by political organizer Sarah Fishkind, Santos is seen placing a plastic container full of rainbow-frosted cupcakes on a table outside of his office, telling the crowd in the hallway, "Just wanted to put some cupcakes out for you guys."

George Santos’ newest gift to the press: cupcakes! 🧁 pic.twitter.com/pOESqztqVU — sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) January 26, 2023

Santos was seen by NBC News Wednesday enjoying karaoke night at a popular restaurant in Washington, D.C., adding to what the outlet called Santos' new "strategy for dealing with a stack of controversies that keeps piling high each day: If you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

"Everybody's got to relieve stress somehow, and he's got a lot to release," Michigan Representative Dan Kildee told NBC News.

Beyond lying about his resume, to which Santos partially admitted in an interview with the New York Post last month, the Republican also made headlines this week after updating his files with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which left several questions about the origin of some of the loans his campaign received in the fall.

Santos is also accused of listing Thomas Datwyler as his campaign treasurer without his permission, indicating that the FEC filing could have been made with a fraudulent signature.

Several Republican leaders have chosen to sidestep questions regarding Santos' status in Congress, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who previously said that Santos will only be removed from office if he "has broken the law."

