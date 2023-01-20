George Santos Wanted To Win Election for Lifetime Healthcare: Ex-Roommate

House Republican George Santos wanted to get elected to Congress so he would get "a pension and healthcare for the rest of my life," according to a man who claimed to be his ex-housemate.

Santos is facing calls to resign after it emerged he fabricated large chunks of his resume, including details about his education, family background, and employment history.

Speaking to CBS News Gregory Morey, who reportedly lived with Santos in New York for several months "back in [the] early 2010s," said: "He never went by George, he never went by Santos. I knew him as Anthony Devolder from Jackson Heights, Queens.

"He was a very interesting person. We hit it off right away. He told me once 'if I can get elected to Congress, for just one term, I will be set with a pension and healthcare for the rest of my life.'"

Newsweek has contacted George Santos for comment.

Contrary to what Santos allegedly claimed, members of Congress are not automatically entitled to a pension and healthcare for the rest of their lives.

Members of Congress are only eligible for a pension aged 62 if they served for at least five years, or aged 50 if they completed 20 years in Congress. Those who completed 25 years of service are eligible for a pension at any age.

Santos, who has said his legal name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, previously identified himself as Anthony Devolder at a number of events, including a "Walk Away LGBT" event held in New York in 2019.

During the CBS interview Morey added: "George Santos is whoever you want him to be, at whatever time you want him to be. I called him Anna Delvey of Queens."

Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, is a con woman and fraudster who successfully infiltrated high society in New York from 2013 to 2017, when she was finally arrested.

Her story is depicted in the hit Netflix show "Inventing Anna."

On Thursday, Santos denied reports he used to perform as a drag queen in Brazil, after the allegation was raised by MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas on Wednesday.

He tweeted: "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false.

"The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this."

Kabas said she had spoken to a Brazilian drag queen called Eula Rochard, who "was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio," and performed alongside him.

