German Shepherd Cares for Tiny Abandoned Ducklings—'Won't Leave Them Alone'

Don't be fooled by this German shepherd's big size, as he's also shown how incredibly gentle and loving he can be after embracing some orphaned ducklings.

Last year, Julie McGuire watched as her dog, named Ben, struck up an unlikely friendship with a paradise shelduck, a bird that's regularly spotted flying around New Zealand. Sadly, the friendship wasn't meant to last as McGuire said that "instinct took over and it flew away."

While Ben may have lost that friend, he was overjoyed to make several new ones this summer when his owners discovered some ducklings who needed help. The ducklings were sadly without their mom, but Ben has gladly taken on the nurturing role and will hardly leave their side.

Ben with the ducklings after they were brought home. Ben has become very protective and caring for the ducklings ever since. @life.of.duck

"My partner works in an apple orchard and was watching the ducklings all day, but there was no mom around," McGuire said. "So, before night hit, he decided to bring them home to me.

"Unfortunately, one had already died at the stream, and we ended up losing a few more. Today we only have three left, so I think they were quite sick—maybe that's why the mom rejected them, or maybe the mom got sick as well."

The ducklings are being kept in a large box which gives them ample space to move around, and they've also enjoyed some time splashing around in the bath. Wherever they are, Ben is sure to be nearby, as he's fostered a protective role over them.

"When we got these ducklings, he was extremely curious, and now he won't leave them alone," McGuire added.

Many people think of German shepherds as being incredibly well-trained and agile dogs, but they also make wonderful family pets. The American Kennel Club highlights that despite their intimidating size, they can also be very gentle. They are known for being steadfast guardians and doing whatever it takes to protect others.

Even though a male German shepherd can weigh up to 90 pounds and reach a height of 26 inches at their shoulders, they still know when to be gentle and nurturing.

McGuire shared the clip of Ben observing the ducklings on her TikTok account (@life.of.duck), and the video has already generated more than 9 million views so far. Writing on the TikTok video, she explained that "Ben was curious when he heard the little quacks and wanted to meet them."

Since making friends with the tiny ducklings, Ben "loves being beside them and watching them." The adorable bond between the giant dog and the ducklings has been liked more than 922,000 times, and over 2,400 people have commented on the viral post to praise Ben for being so caring.

One comment reads: "He misses his best friend, now he's got so many to get to know."

Another person commented: "He was meant to be a dad."

