German Shepherd Has Most Relatable Facial Expression While Being Told Off

While this German shepherd couldn't resist having a rummage through the trash, his facial expressions afterwards showed just how unimpressed he was about being told off.

Bear, a rescue German shepherd, likes to keep his owner, Reagan Simpson, on her toes at all times, as he's often found causing some mischief. After Bear was caught going through the bin at their home in Northumberland, U.K., his facial expressions while being told off were comical, with Simpson telling Newsweek that she "couldn't believe his reaction."

"Bear was being cheeky and went into the bin, he's terrible for it, and he does these facial expressions when he hasn't even done anything wrong. If he can be up to no good, he will be. He's a head turner and we just can't get enough of those beautiful eyes," Simpson said.

"Bear is a real-life Marley and Me, and we are like the parents who are learning every day. He's come on massively and he goes to training regularly. He's so full of love and we love him more every day."

Bear, the 2 -year-old German shepherd showing off his amusing facial expressions. Bear was caught going through the bin at his home, and he had some hilarious reactions when his owners reprimanded his behavior. @r3agans / TikTok

There is little wonder that German shepherds were ranked fourth among the most popular dog breeds by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 2022. They were only behind golden retrievers, Labradors, and French bulldogs, who were a surprise in first place.

German shepherds are known for their impeccable work ethic, intelligence, and protective instincts. But aside from that, they are also huge family favorites due to their playfulness and high energy levels, and their loyalty to their owners.

The AKC refers to them as a dog lover's delight as they can be such gentle guardians who love nothing more than being surrounded by their pack.

Simpson shared the video of her German shepherd on TikTok (@r3agans), showing how much "Bear loves the bin." Since the video was posted on September 20, many social media users couldn't get enough of Bear's human-like facial expressions, as the clip has been viewed more than 902,000 times and received over 78,300 likes already.

Although, Simpson noted that she has received some negative backlash from people who felt they were being too stern with the dog, she insists that it was "just a harmless joke."

As a result of the negativity, Simpson decided to turn the comments off to avoid any further vitriol being directed her way.

"There has been lots of love for the video from people who understand what German shepherds can be like, and that's been nice to see," Simpson told Newsweek.

"But some people have been negative and said that we are scaring him and being mean. I love animals and my dog so much.

"It's great to see everyone's lovely comments and show the soft sides of these beautiful creatures. I know it's not possible for everyone to do, but please rescue when you can. There are so many amazing dogs, full of character, looking for their forever home. There is no love like a dog's love."

