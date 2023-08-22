Heartwarming

Heroic Rescue Dog Protects Twins During California Earthquake—'Priority'

By
Heartwarming Earthquake Dogs Pets Twins

After an earthquake hit California on Sunday, one mom-of-two was heartened to know that her dog would do anything to keep her twin babies safe, as the pet refused to leave their side.

Hannah Everett and her partner, Sean, were doing their housework on Sunday, August 20, while their twins, Onyx and Opal, were asleep in the bedroom, protected by their guard dog, Misha.

Everett, from Ventura, California, couldn't have been more relieved to know that Misha, a rescued terrier mix, was with the twins when the magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred at around 2:41 pm local time on Sunday. As the house started shaking, footage captured by the baby cam shows how Misha stays with the twins and watches over them. Everett told Newsweek that "clearly the babies were her priority."

"We were doing our Sunday chores, getting things done while the twins had a quick nap," Everett said. "Misha was sleeping with the twins since she never leaves their side.

Misha protecting the twins during earthquake
Misha is seen staying with the twins, Opal and Onyx, when the earthquake shook the house. Hannah Everett, from California, told Newsweek that she was incredibly thankful for the dog staying with the children. @opal_and_onyx23

"Then we heard this big boom, and we knew it was an earthquake," she added. "Sean and I immediately ran into the room, grabbed the twins, and called Misha to follow. My first thought about Misha's reaction was, 'Thank God, she was there,' because she never left their side."

Thankfully, the whole family were fine following the events, but Everett said they were still alert for any potential aftershocks.

As reported by Newsweek, it is thought that the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was around 4 miles southeast of Ojai, but its tremors were felt as far as San Jose, 300 miles north. There aren't thought to be any casualties because of the earthquake, or its numerous aftershocks.

This potentially dangerous seismic activity caught many Californians by surprise, as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall on Sunday. The effects have been widespread, as some areas had record rainfall in a single day, and flash flooding led to some schools being forced to shut.

Everett was incredibly thankful that Misha was on hand to keep Opal and Onyx safe at all times, and the baby-cam footage has left thousands of social-media users in awe. The clip was posted on TikTok (@opal_and_onyx23) shortly after the earthquake took place, and it has received more than 391,000 views and over 23,000 likes.

Hundreds of TikTok users commented on the video to praise Misha's awareness and protective instincts.

One person wrote: "What a good dog, stayed put until [the] babies were safe! Hope everything is ok!"

Another TikTok user commented: "Those kids have a protector for life, good pup."

"That's a great dog staying there until the babies were picked up," another comment reads.

Do you have any adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC