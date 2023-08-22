Heroic Rescue Dog Protects Twins During California Earthquake—'Priority'

After an earthquake hit California on Sunday, one mom-of-two was heartened to know that her dog would do anything to keep her twin babies safe, as the pet refused to leave their side.

Hannah Everett and her partner, Sean, were doing their housework on Sunday, August 20, while their twins, Onyx and Opal, were asleep in the bedroom, protected by their guard dog, Misha.

Everett, from Ventura, California, couldn't have been more relieved to know that Misha, a rescued terrier mix, was with the twins when the magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred at around 2:41 pm local time on Sunday. As the house started shaking, footage captured by the baby cam shows how Misha stays with the twins and watches over them. Everett told Newsweek that "clearly the babies were her priority."

"We were doing our Sunday chores, getting things done while the twins had a quick nap," Everett said. "Misha was sleeping with the twins since she never leaves their side.

Misha is seen staying with the twins, Opal and Onyx, when the earthquake shook the house. Hannah Everett, from California, told Newsweek that she was incredibly thankful for the dog staying with the children. @opal_and_onyx23

"Then we heard this big boom, and we knew it was an earthquake," she added. "Sean and I immediately ran into the room, grabbed the twins, and called Misha to follow. My first thought about Misha's reaction was, 'Thank God, she was there,' because she never left their side."

Thankfully, the whole family were fine following the events, but Everett said they were still alert for any potential aftershocks.

As reported by Newsweek, it is thought that the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was around 4 miles southeast of Ojai, but its tremors were felt as far as San Jose, 300 miles north. There aren't thought to be any casualties because of the earthquake, or its numerous aftershocks.

This potentially dangerous seismic activity caught many Californians by surprise, as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall on Sunday. The effects have been widespread, as some areas had record rainfall in a single day, and flash flooding led to some schools being forced to shut.

Everett was incredibly thankful that Misha was on hand to keep Opal and Onyx safe at all times, and the baby-cam footage has left thousands of social-media users in awe. The clip was posted on TikTok (@opal_and_onyx23) shortly after the earthquake took place, and it has received more than 391,000 views and over 23,000 likes.

Hundreds of TikTok users commented on the video to praise Misha's awareness and protective instincts.

One person wrote: "What a good dog, stayed put until [the] babies were safe! Hope everything is ok!"

Another TikTok user commented: "Those kids have a protector for life, good pup."

"That's a great dog staying there until the babies were picked up," another comment reads.

