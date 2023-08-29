Ginger Zee Shows Support to Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes After Affair Scandal

Former Good Morning America 3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went Instagram official for the first time, with their former ABC co-star giving them the thumbs up.

ABC's chief meteorologist and GMA regular, Ginger Zee, liked a post on Robach's Instagram showing two pairs of feet, a man and a woman's. The caption featured the hashtag NYC Marathon and an emoji of two people running, a Black man and a white woman. Holmes posted the same photo, hashtag and emojis, thereby declaring their headline-making relationship official.

The pair left their lucrative roles earlier this year after news leaked they had formed a romantic relationship. Robach and Holmes were both still technically married to their spouses at the time but it was reported they had each been separated for months prior to their relationship becoming public knowledge.

The highlighting of their preparations for the New York City Half-Marathon as their first official Instagram post as a couple may be significant, as it comes after speculation that Robach and Holmes grew close while training for the 2022 marathon.

From left, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and Ginger Zee at ABC's "Good Morning America" SummerStage at Central Park in New York City, on July 08, 2022. Robach and Holmes have gone Instagram official for the first time, with their former co-star giving them the thumbs up. Noam Galai/Getty Images North America

While they have not confirmed that was the case, rumors circulated with people pointing to videos they had posted online about their half-marathon training as evidence they had grown close.

"T.J Holmes & Amy Robach talking about training tips for running a marathon back in March," one person wrote on X, then known as Twitter, in December. "Reports are coming out that they quietly left their spouses back in August."

Another user tweeted, "apparently amy robach and tj holmes started having an affair while they were training for the nyc marathon, proving my long-held belief that literally nothing good comes from being a runner."

"I pretty much announced to everyone that TJ was going to run the half-marathon with me and then publicly pressured him to join…and it worked!" Robach told Page Six in 2022.

Holmes also talked about how Robach convinced him to do the marathon.

"I think 'Robes' knew that this was a manageable distance for me. Then throw in a little public shaming, a little peer pressure, plus she took advantage of my pride and ego, and here we are…I'm running a half-marathon," he told Page Six.

"I was totally committed to the training schedule that Robach put me on," he continued. "And it absolutely helped that I work with her every day. We literally have to sit next to each other for over an hour each day, so you have someone to compare notes with and someone who'll hold you accountable."

News of Robach and Holmes' relationship first broke when they were photographed canoodling at a NYC bar and then also taking a romantic weekend trip together.

ABC News took the pair off air in December and launched an investigation into their relationship.

Just a few weeks later, ABC News President Kim Godwin revealed to staff that Robach and Holmes would be leaving the network.

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you," Godwin wrote in the January memo. "I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

ABC News announced on May 11 that DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim would be Robach and Holmes' permanent replacements on GMA 3.

Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig for 13 years before filing for divorce. They share daughter, Brianna, 10. He was previously married to Amy Ferson and they have son, Jaiden.

Robach split from her second husband, actor Andrew Shue, last year after getting married in 2010. She was previously married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares two daughters, Ava and Annie.