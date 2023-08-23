ABC's Ginger Zee Hits Back at Arson Wildfire Rumors

Ginger Zee has taken to social media to clear up rumors about the cause of some of the devastating wildfires raging across Canada's British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

The ABC meteorologist has said she asked Canadian officials about the causes of the wildfires, with human error listed among the answers.

A user of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, commented on a Good Morning America segment with Zee showing an infographic of the impact on the Yellowknife area and the evacuation of 20,000 residents last week.

The individual asked for a "map of where all the arsons are attached to Canadian wildfires," and added: "We have a serious arson wildfire problem just as America does. I don't think it's coincidence."

Ginger Zee at the Outlander premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York City this year. The ABC meteorologist shared a social media post where she looked into the causes of the wildfires, with no arson cases reported or conviction filed at the time. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Zee shared insight into her investigation into the fires and batted away arson rumors as there had been no official recordings of arson attempts reported at the time.

She replied: "Back in June we asked and Canadian officials said about half were lighting started and half accidental human cause (power lines/sparks from cars, lawnmowers)...

"I just searched and there is no national database of arson arrests. Will ask if Canada can produce but like the US, the majority are accidental human starts; did see this too."

She sign-posted to an article on the CBC website about an arson attempt in Yellowknife.

A state of emergency was declared on August 18 in Canada. So far, the wildfires have burned over 14 million hectares of land, with it cited as the worst wildfire season on record.

An airplane passenger captured a TikTok video of a smoke trail while flying over the Kelowna region, which showcased the devastating impact. The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Zee is active on social media and had to clear up confusion over her leaving the popular morning show online after her recent vacation announcement caused some fans to fear she was stepping away from her current role.

After posting that she was taking some time away, she added: "As a heads-up, last time I took a few days off, everyone thought I died or left abc etc...

"I am just going to take vacation and time off social. Thank goodness."

Her loyal fan base also thought the weather star was leaving earlier this year when Zee posted a welcome message to Somara Theodore for joining the meteorology team.

As well as her work on Good Morning America, Zee is chief meteorologist and managing editor of ABC's climate unit.