Ginni Thomas Video Complaining About 'Resistance' to Elections Resurfaces

Video of conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas criticizing "resistance" to former President Donald Trump has resurfaced online amid ongoing questions about her and her husband, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

The video was shared to Twitter by Ron Filipkowski on Thursday, an attorney and former Republican, and shows Thomas speaking to CSPAN 2 in April, 2018 about those opposing Trump.

Thomas has been the center of controversy because of conversations she had with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks following the 2020 election in which she encouraged him to continue efforts to overturn the results.

In her 2018 interview, she spoke to journalist Ronald Kessler on CSPAN 2's After Words program about the Trump administration and strongly criticized the then president's opponents, some of whom referred to themselves as the "resistance."

"I mean, the left - I've never seen anything like what's out there outside these walls both culturally and politically," Thomas told Kessler. "So, with all that's geared up against this man, what would have happened if the right would have done this for President Obama and developed a resistance across the culture, across legal lanes, across political obstruction?"

"It's just two different worlds that seem to be tolerated in America," Thomas went on. "Are we losing the civility of legitimate elections - a duly elected president being able to govern?"

Filipkowski's video had been viewed more than 120,000 times as of early Saturday morning.

There was significant resistance to then President Barack Obama's administration and in particular his singular legislative achievement the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Some falsely claimed that Obama had not been born in the U.S. and that his U.S. birth certificate was not genuine. Trump, then best known as a property developer and host of The Apprentice, also questioned Obama's birth certificate.

Trump told ABC's The View in 2011: "I want him to show his birth certificate. There is something on that birth certificate that he doesn't like" and in 2012 he tweeted that an "extremely credible source" had told his office that Obama's birth certificate was "a fraud."

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump stated publicly that "President Barack Obama was born in the United States period. Now, we all want to get back to making America strong and great again."

Ginni Thomas testified before the House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating the events surrounding January 6, 2021 and said that she believed the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump.

Though her name was absent from the committee's 845-page report, the panel later released her testimony.

That testimony led to further criticism because of remarks Thomas had made her husband providing her with "spousal support" but she directly denied she had ever discussed challenges to 2020 election with Justice Thomas.

"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved in those challenges in any way," Thomas told the committee in September.

