Girl, 1, Fatally Shot by Toddler Sibling After Finding Handgun: Police

A 1-year-old girl in California was fatally killed by her 3-year-old sibling who managed to get a hold of an unsecured handgun.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDCSD) deputies were alerted to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 3-year-old child had managed to get a hold of an unsecured gun. Deputies then located the 1-year-old girl with a head injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital and was given treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries, according to Fox5.

The flashing lights of a police car at night. The baby girl was fatally shot in the head by her 3-year-old sibling, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Getty

There has only been one other fatal shooting in California this month where the victim was aged under 11. This is according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country. It also found that there have been 155 fatal shootings across the U.S. this year so far where victims were aged under 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, of the 15.2 million children aged under 4 in the U.S. in 2021, 1,299 died as a result of unintentional injuries.

Lt. Joseph Jarjura said: "The sheriff's department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death.

"Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death," he added.

Jarjura told CBS8: "The family's 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury." An autopsy will be carried out to conclusively determine the girl's cause of death, according to Fox5.

Police did not comment on whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

The legal firm offices of Henry Salcido in Long Beach, California, said the state has some of the strictest gun regulations in the U.S. The lawyers added: "California recommends that guns are stored safely, which includes remaining unloaded when not in use.

"Additionally, the gun must be stored with a state-approved locking device in a locked container, and the ammunition must be kept separate from the weapon.

"Improper storage is a crime and the gun owner is held responsible for any incidents involving a gun that has not been properly secured," the law firm added.

Anyone with any information about the shooting has been asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Newsweek has contacted the SDCSD for comment via email.