Moment Little Girl Realizes She's 'No Longer the Favorite' at Gender Reveal

A mom has shared the moment she was so astonished to find out she was expecting a baby boy that she mistakenly pushed over her toddler.

Despite the gender-reveal happening in February 2020, Ashley James posted the video on TikTok (@ashleeybjaames) on April 27, and it has received over 8.5 million views. As the blue ribbon appears from the pinata, the mom is so stunned that she jumps up to get a closer look, knocking over her 2-year-old daughter, Ava.

In the United States, 30 percent think gender-reveal parties are trendy, according to a 2018 survey of 1,223 adults by YouGov. However, 35 percent of those surveyed felt that the events are unnecessary.

Screenshots of the moment Ava was knocked over during the gender reveal. Mom Ashley James told Newsweek that she wasn't aware she'd even knocked over her daughter until seeing the video. @ashleeybjaames

However, knowing the baby's gender is still quite important to people, as 58 percent of the YouGov participants said they would want to find out before it's born. Those aged between 18 and 34 were the most interested in knowing the baby's gender, with 68 percent replying that they'd like to know.

James, from Texas, told Newsweek that she was adamant it would be another girl, so when she saw the blue appear, she was in "complete shock." In the adrenaline-fueled moment, James didn't even realize she'd knocked over her daughter until she watched the video back later.

James jokingly referred to the funny moment captured in the video as: "The moment Ava realized she was no longer the favorite." The TikTok clip has amassed 420,000 likes since being shared, with the mom joking that she will "never live this one down."

James told Newsweek: "I was totally convinced I was going to see pink. I kept telling everyone it was going to be a girl. So, when I saw the little bit of blue coming out of the box, I could not believe my eyes.

"Everything was happening so fast, and in the moment, I had no idea that Ava even fell down. I didn't even know until after watching the video," she said.

"When my family sent me pictures and videos from the reveal, they made sure to jokingly let me know that I pushed over their sweet baby girl," James added. "Of course, I could do nothing but hug our sweet girl, and laugh about it."

While the clip was meant in jest, James admitted that not everyone appreciated the humor she intended. Many people online have accused James of being a bad mom for having a favorite child, and quite literally pushing her first-born to the side.

"The response has been like nothing I ever could have imagined," James said. "It was posted for my close friends and family to see, and to laugh at all over again. But instead, it was shared with millions of people.

"I have received thousands of hate comments, labeling me a terrible mother," she added. "Then, I also have people being so supportive and understanding. I appreciate them more than they know.

"Today, Ava, Crue, Montana and I have a bond that is what every parent prays for. We are so blessed with kids that are happy, healthy and love each other," James said. "I do apologize to anyone that I could have hurt or affected by the comment I made about Ava not being the favorite any longer."

James added that, while Ava might not be the favorite child, she is her "favorite girl," while Crue is her "favorite boy" now, too.

With more than 3,000 comments on the TikTok video, some users were able to see the funny side of the clip.

One person commented: "Out with the old, in with the new."

Another person joked that this moment was "the beginning of her villain story."

However, as James said, there has also been a lot of negative reaction to the viral video. One commenter wrote: "is it weird that I think this was the saddest gender reveal due to the baby being pushed."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.