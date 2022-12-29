Glass Onion Easter Egg Video Goes Viral as Major Cameo Missed

A major cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery that was originally missed has been noticed by an eagle-eyed fan.

The new Netflix mystery dropped last week, thrilling fans with a parade of A-list cameos including, Ethan Hawke, Yo-Yo Ma, Stephen Sondheim, Natasha Lyonne, Angela Lansbury, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Serena Williams and Hugh Grant.

The film is set on the private island of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bron invites his dearest friends and detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) onto the secluded island to play a murder mystery game.

But there was one character whose bizarre presence is never explained and has an interesting connection to director Rian Johnson's first murder mystery film, Knives Out.

A disheveled man named Derol appears multiple times throughout the film as the only other person on the island who is not Bron, his friends or Blanc.

The character walks through crucial scenes, appearing out of nowhere and almost always nursing a case of beers.

Why he is on the island is never really explained, but one fan pointed out that the actor playing Derol also appeared in Glass Onion's predecessor.

"Glass Onion is out but no one's talking about how Trooper Wagner from the first film is the random dude on Miles' private island," mused TikToker mesganaberhane3.

Trooper Wagner appeared in Knives Out as the pop culture-obsessed and overly keen lawman investigating the murder of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) alongside Lakeith Stanfield's Lieutenant Elliott.

Both characters are played by actor Noah Segan, who has appeared in every film and TV show Rian Johnson has directed since 2005.

Segan had teased his potential appearance in Glass Onion way back in 2020.

"I have never been a betting man so I can't give you exact odds. But I can tell you that, even in these socially distant times, I do manage to stay many feet apart with Rian while we occasionally go on a walk or a hike," the actor told MovieWeb. "It would make it very awkward if he disappeared for months making the movie and never told me to show up. I'm not saying that awkwardness isn't gonna be there, but I'm saying there's probably a shot that he can't get rid of me yet."

Segan first appeared in Johnson's 2005 film, Brick, which also starred Gordon-Levitt, another long-time Johnson collaborator.

Next he played The Duke in The Brothers Bloom, before playing Kid Blue in the film Looper which starred Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. "Kid Blue" remains Segan's Twitter handle.

In Johnson's Star Wars debut—The Last Jedi—Segan played X-Wing pilot Stomeroni Starck.