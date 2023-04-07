Global Warming Adding to Major League Baseball's Home Run Total, Study Says

A Dartmouth College study suggests that climate change has led to an increase in home runs in Major League Baseball.

An estimated 500 home runs since 2010 can be attributed to global warming, according to the study.

Other factors have contributed to the increased amount of home runs in baseball, including changes in ballpark construction, pitcher analytics and player training.

Of all the ways Major League Baseball players could be getting help in hitting home runs, few people likely guessed climate change would be one. But a new study says just that—a total of about extra 50 home runs a year.

A study published Friday in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society said research shows that air that is become warmer and thinner because of an increase in Earth's temperatures has led to more baseballs getting knocked out of ballparks.

The study was conducted by scientists from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire who analyzed 100,000 major-league games as well as 220,000 balls put into play. After adding in weather conditions, the scientists said they found a correlation between higher temperatures and home runs. In fact, the researchers reported that more than 500 home runs since 2010 can be attributed to global warming.

"In addition to factors such as the construction of the baseball, performance-enhancing drugs, advanced technology, analytics and player training, climate change has been raised as a potential contributor to home run trends," the Dartmouth scientists wrote.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits his American League record-breaking 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers on October 4, 2022, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A new study says global warming is helping Major League Baseball players hit more home runs. Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty

The published results in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society explained that "air density is inversely proportional to temperature" and the "trajectory of a batted ball is influenced by temperature via its effect on density."

Citing laws of science, the researchers explain air becomes less dense and thinner in higher temperatures, which results in less resistance that can slow a baseball's flight.

"All else being equal, warmer air is less dense, and a batted ball will carry farther," the study said.

The scientists did allow that other factors have influenced a surge in home runs in recent years that coincided with global warming, including teams developing more scientific analytics on opposing pitchers, new ballpark construction and increased player training.

The study did not downplay the athleticism or strength of players like Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who broke the American League home run record last year. Judge, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, has recorded two seasons with more than 50 home runs.

The Dartmouth scientists are also not the first people to suggest global warming could have an impact on increased home runs. The late Tim McCarver, who was a major-league catch prior to a successful career in television commentary, suggested during a 2012 broadcast that climate change could be affecting the long ball by "making the air thin." The sports website Deadspin called his theory "one of the stupidest things ever spoken on a television broadcast."

Dr. Jonathan Martin, a professor in the department of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told Newsweek that the study seems plausible—to an extent.

"I think I would say that warming and the associated density decrease in the air is a factor, but not likely the leading factor," Martin said. "Consider that another attendant change with global warming is increased humidity. Though moist air is even less dense than dry air—furthering the author's basic proposition—more humidity also carries physiological impacts on the players. Namely, it reduces physical efficiency."

He added that "the traditional baseball perspective is that humid air is 'heavier,' and that accounts for what seems like increased lethargy in performance. The 'heavier' part is entirely wrong, but the physiological impact is probably not."

Martin cited some of the other factors likely affecting home run totals that were mentioned in the study, such as improved training and sports dynamics, as well as changes made to the design of the actual baseballs.

"So, I think there is some merit to the result—the impact of warming cannot and should not be discounted—but it is one of several factors that have contributed to the trend, and it is probably not the leading factor," Martin said.

Though the scientific consensus is that the planet is getting warmer—which many believe has caused an increase in wildfires, droughts, tropical cyclones, etc.—there are skeptics who maintain that the affects are overstated. The Dartmouth group, however, said their study shows that even leisure activities are being impacted by climate change.

"Our results point to the reality that even the elite billion-dollar sports industry is vulnerable to unexpected impacts," they wrote.

Newsweek reached out to the study's lead author via email for comment.