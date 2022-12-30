GoFundMe For Congolese Refugee Who Died During Buffalo Blizzard Tops $50k

A GoFundMe campaign for a Congolese refugee who died during the Buffalo, New York blizzard has raised over $50,000.

The family of 26-year-old Congo native Abdul Sharifu set up a page to help support his family with funeral expenses, after he left his home on Saturday afternoon to get supplies, and never made it back.

Sharifu is one of at least 39 victims of the winter storm in in Erie County, New York, that left many residents without power and trapped in their homes.

Elsewhere across the U.S., at least 25 others died as the winter weather pummeled the country with inches of snow.

"Our brother Abdul Sharifu who is 26 years old went missing on Saturday 12/24/22 at 12:00pm during the winter storm in Buffalo, NY. Friends and family went to go search for him on Sunday 12/25/22 and found his vehicle in the Uttica Station but wasn't able to find him inside," reads the GoFundMe petition created by Ally Sharifu, a family member.

"Family and friends posted it on social media and ended up getting a call on Monday 12/26/22 regarding his whereabouts. Abdul's body was found lying in the snow and was taken to the hospital right away but he didn't make it," Ally wrote.

The GoFundMe petition states that "Abdul suffered as he froze to death in the street during a terrific winter storm."

I want to personally thank all of you good people who donated to funeral expenses for #AbdulSharifu, who died in the #Buffalo blizzard.

My heart is with this family and with #Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/0YqYn9IsLT — Lynn Schore (@LynnSchore) December 28, 2022

"We need help funding for his funeral as the family is struggling. His wife Gloria is currently pregnant and is suppose to give birth this week. Any amount and donations will help the family to set up Abdul's funeral," Sharifu wrote in the fundraiser.

According to the Insider, Ally Sharifu is the 26-year-old's cousin, and the pair left Congo after both of Abdul's parents were killed in the war. They resettled in the U.S. in 2017 after spending roughly five years in a Burundi refugee camp, he told CNN.

"He was a good person," he told the Insider, adding that he did "everything" for others whenever they needed help.

Ally said his wife was due to give birth in less than a week, and that his cousin had gone out during the blizzard to buy milk for a friend's child.

"My cousin was too good of a man. When you called him to help you, he would help," Ally Sharifu told CNN. "That's why he went outside to get the milk, because he wouldn't care what the outside looks like, he will try to come and help you."

He said Abdul was worked at a manufacturing plant in Cheektowaga as a machine operator, and was saving up to buy a house.

He was "so happy to become a father," Sharifu said.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $52,500.