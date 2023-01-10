Golden Globes Host Slammed For Whitney Houston Joke: 'Not Good'

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael has come under fire for a joke he made about late singer Whitney Houston.

The comedian made his debut as host during Tuesday's ceremony where he did not shy away from controversial jokes. He skewered Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks, Scientology and even the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) recent controversies.

Some viewers at home thought he'd crossed the line.

Coming back from a commercial back, Carmichael said the show was running long but producers had wanted him to do a shoutout to the location where the ceremony happened.

"Coming to you from the Beverly Hills Hotel, the hotel that killed Whitney Houston," Carmichael joked to a shocked audience.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dismay.

"Okay that Whitney Houston joke was... yikes. Not good," tweeted one viewer.

Another added: "I didn't like that Whitney Houston joke at all. That was so tasteless and disrespectful to her."

And a third wrote: "'the hotel that killed Whitney Houston'?? Pls never hire this guy again. Horrible host."

Houston accidentally drowned in a bathtub at the infamous hotel in 2012 at just 48 years old.

The coroner ruled that heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors to her death.

In his opening monologue, Carmichael addressed the controversy the HFPA had faced in recent years. The HFPA is made up of journalists who vote for and host the awards.

"I'm here because I'm Black, I'll catch everyone in the room up," he started before explaining the controversy surrounding the HFPA's issues with diversity.

"I won't say they were a racist organization but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died, do with that information what you will," the comedian continued.

The HFPA didn't have any Black journalists among its 87 members who represented 55 nations since 2002, which is when former association president and board chair Meher Tatna joined.

The 2022 ceremony was not telecast after much of Hollywood decided to boycott the event because of the HFPA's issue with diversity, racism and alleged corruption.

Many in Hollywood, including PR firms, streaming services and studios wrote to the HFPA, calling for it to make reforms.

Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globe Awards in 2021 over the controversy.

That gesture did not escape Carmichael's attention during the ceremony.

The comedian came on stage cradling three Golden Globe Awards, saying he'd found them backstage and they were the three awards that Cruise had returned.

He then referenced the controversial religion of Scientology, of which Cruise is one of the most famous members.

"I'm just the host briefly, whatever, but I have a good idea, I think maybe you take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," he joked, as the crowd reacted with gasps of shock.

This joke, like the Whitney Houston one, elicited a mixed reaction.