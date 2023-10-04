Golden Puppy Wakes Owner Up at 5 a.m. After Getting Stuck in Unusual Spot

Many pets love to climb into bed with their owners, but this 1-year-old golden retriever took that to another level after getting stuck in the actual bed frame.

When Brookelyn Housley, from Knoxville, Tennessee, heard her dog whimpering at 5 a.m., she presumed the cheeky retriever had got herself into some kind of trouble, once again.

Housley searched the entire house, but still couldn't find Lola anywhere, until she checked the bedroom again. Rather than being on the bed where she would normally be, Housley explained that Lola had "rolled in her sleep" and found herself stuck down the side of the bed frame instead.

Lola, the one-year-old golden retriever, pictured when she got stuck down the side of the bed. Lola was whimpering to wake her owner up when she got stuck, much to her owner's amusement. @brookehousleyyy / TikTok

"I freaked out a little at first because I couldn't find her, but once I saw she was okay I started laughing because this is definitely something she would do," Housley told Newsweek.

"I just slid my hands under her and lifted her out. Now, I've made sure to prevent her from ever falling down the crack of the bed again, so she can sleep safely."

Having a pet can be a huge source of comfort, so it's unsurprising that many owners love having their four-legged friend by their side. This doesn't just mean during the day however, as the majority of owners, 66 percent, are happy to let their pet sleep in the same bed as them at night. The survey, conducted by YouGov in 2022, also revealed that 58 percent of owners consider their pet to be part of the family.

While it may be a contentious issue, co-sleeping with a pet can offer plenty of benefits. The American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that the increased time spent with the dog can strengthen the feelings of comfort and companionship that they provide, and it can give the owner a sense of security throughout the night.

Upon discovering that Lola was unhurt, Housley couldn't resist posting the "goofy" clip on TikTok (@brookehousleyyy), to share the amusing moment with her social media followers. Since the video was posted on September 24, the response has been unlike anything she imagined, as the clip has been viewed more than 1.4 million times and received over 272,000 likes.

"I didn't expect much when I posted it on TikTok, but it blew up pretty fast. It has been really cool to watch, and I'm glad I could share such a funny moment that I experienced," she continued.

The viral post has received more than 250 comments already, with many social media users in disbelief over the retriever's antics.

One comment reads: "Patiently waiting to be saved."

Another person responded: "She's just wanting to get comfortable."

While another commenter posted: "That little face, the squishy belly, and those back feet crossed. Cuteness overload."

