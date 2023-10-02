Golden Retriever's Adorable Nightly Routine With Owner Leaves Her 'Crying'

It's so easy to tell yourself to put your phone down and get some sleep, as you continue mindlessly scrolling through TikTok clips—Before you know it, you've wasted hours watching videos and your phone goes dead.

One dog owner has shown that it's not just people who are addicted to watching TikTok videos before going to sleep, because her golden retriever, Gemma, very clearly loves doing it too. In a viral TikTok video, Jackie (@jackieeeeooooo) can be seen cuddling Gemma while they lie in bed watching golden retriever TikToks.

Since Jackie, from Nashville, Tennessee, shared the video of their nightly routine, which had her "crying," it has amassed over 289,000 views and 42,000 likes on TikTok, leaving many social media users in hysterics.

Watching videos together is not only a bonding exercise for Gemma and her owner, but it can also be quite entertaining for the dog too. When dogs watch the television, tablet, or cell phone, PetMD notes that it's usually the movements or the audio that catch their attention.

Jackie watching TikTok videos in bed with her golden retriever, Gemma. The duo's nighttime routine has gone viral on social media, as many TikTok users love how in sync they are. @jackieeeeooooo / @gemma.the.gem

It's thought that a dog's vision is close to 20/75, meaning it differs to that of humans, and they will prefer being close to the screen so they can see the video in more focus.

Dogs also see colors differently, as PetMD says they have two color processing cells in their retinas, compared to the three that people have. This means that dogs can only see blues, greens and yellows, rather than the full spectrum of colors.

Not all visual content will be interesting to a dog, but if they can clearly see or hear a dog on screen, they're likely to be more engaged. While many people love seeing their pup enjoy whatever they're watching, PetMD suggests that owners can try leaving the television on when their dog is alone, as it might offer stimulation to help pass the time.

Social media users loved seeing how the "golden watches TikTok" videos with her owner, and she appears very focused on the clip of a fellow retriever trying out various snacks. It may be the sight of another dog that looks just like her, or the sound of the crunching while she eats, but either way, Gemma was very keen to keep watching more clips.

The viral TikTok post has amassed over 200 comments already, with many people praising the dog's behavior, and others sharing their own dog's preferences.

One comment reads: "This is the cutest thing I have seen all day."

Another TikTok user wrote: "Mine does this too! She loves duck videos."

"He's like, let's do this tomorrow mom," joked another social media user.

Newsweek reached out to (@jackieeeeooooo via Instagram for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.