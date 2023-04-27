Touching Moment Golden Retriever Chooses Baby Name For Pregnant Owner

A video of a golden retriever helping his pregnant owner pick a baby name has delighted viewers across the internet.

The newly viral TikTok video shows one of the dog's owner's with three tennis balls, each bearing a name: Frankie, Liam and Andrew.

"We still haven't decided a name for our son so we let our first baby choose for us," the video is captioned.

The owner then throws all three balls simultaneously and male golden retriever Beau chases after them and returns with the ball that has Frankie written on it.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 24 by @BeauNoseBones, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 8.6 million times and liked by over 860,000 TikTok users. Nearly 5,000 have flooded the comments section under the post, cheering Beau for helping his owners choose a name.

"You're going to be the best big brother to Frankie, buddy! Good job," one user wrote.

A second jokingly commented: "This is going to be your son's fun fact ice breaker for life."

How to Introduce Dog to Newborn Baby?

While they differ by breed, dogs are generally protective of family members. However, they can have a difficult time adapting to new babies at home.

Dogs are creatures of habit and gain a sense of confidence and security from having a stable routine and knowing what to expect at certain times of the day. The charity DogsTrust writes that, even if canines are thoroughly prepared for or used to change, pups might still struggle to adjust to new babies and the challenges that they bring.

Newborn-caused disruptions to their routine can appear to dogs as if they are receiving less attention than usual, with their owners snowed under by the demands of parenthood. Dogs used to only the sound of their own barks might also struggle to adapt to hearing a baby cry.

The charity recommends that owners expecting a new child begin preparing their pup for the change as soon as possible, like leaving the dog alone for longer periods of time.

A stock image of a golden retriever fetching a tennis ball. A viral TikTok post explains how Beau the golden retriever helped his pregnant owner pick out a name for her new baby. Getty Images

The benefit of beginning preparations early is that the owner can then move at their dog's anxious and hesitant pace as opposed to throwing them in at the deep end on the day the baby is due to arrive home.

Preparations aside, animal welfare charity Blue Cross writes that the best time for a pup and a newborn to get acquainted is after the dog is tired from walking or playing.

The charity also advises that owners greet their dogs first and without the baby present, in case the pets unleash their usual excitement at them coming home on the newborn.

For a smooth introduction, Blue Cross also advises that the baby should be introduced to the dog in a quiet and neutral room, not the one that they usually eat or sleep in, to save them from getting territorial.

Owners are encouraged to associate their newborn's presence with positivity, and to praise their dogs for displaying good behavior after they meet.

"The first interaction should be under control, with the baby being held in a parent's arms and the dog allowed to sniff the child. The dog will appear interested for a few seconds and will then lose interest. When they back away, you should praise them and give them a treat," Blue Cross adds.

Newsweek reached out to @BeauNoseBones for comment via email and TikTok.

